Tuesday is the 1,000th day of the Russia-Ukraine War, and the Deep State irresponsibly escalates it further by authorizing Ukraine’s Zelensky to launch American-made ATACMS long-range missiles against targets within Russia. Pronounced “attack ’ems,” ATACMS were supplied to Ukraine by the pro-war, globalist military elite in Washington, D.C.

Ukraine quickly used a half-dozen of these missiles on Tuesday against Russian military stockpiles, which appears to be only the beginning. Soon U.S. missiles costing more than a million dollars apiece could rain down on Russia, perhaps eventually against cities, as Ukraine has forced teenagers into its army, and kids may be picking the targets as in a video game.

Russia responded to the attack by updating its nuclear doctrine to declare its intention to respond, if it chooses, with nuclear missiles. President Putin signed a new document on Tuesday to the effect that “the use of Western non-nuclear rockets by the armed forces of Ukraine against Russia can prompt a nuclear response.”

North Korea, which also has nuclear weapons, could likewise retaliate if its troops inside Russia are killed by American-made missiles. The last time we came this close to nuclear war was during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when Robert F. Kennedy (father of Trump’s Cabinet appointee RFK Jr.) played a pivotal role in devising a response.

Biden is allowing the globalist elite to run our government, and Americans are stuck with this for two more months until President-elect Trump is sworn into office. This reinforces the urgency of Trump being able to clean house and install his own team on the first day of his presidency, Jan. 20, 2025.

From a makeshift podium deep in the Amazon forest in South America that looked like a comedy skit from “Saturday Night Live,” Biden held a press conference about the importance of trees and then declined to take any questions about the consequences of his escalation of the Ukraine war. Biden next meandered aimlessly away from the podium and back into the jungle, giving new meaning to the term “lame duck” for officials who are on their way out of office, as Biden is.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, “The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives. Gotta lock in those $Trillions.”

The lawfare against Trump has completely failed, such that even the sentencing hearing in New York County against him was just canceled. The federal government is expected to drop all of its charges against Trump by the first week in December.

But the Deep State is trying to fill the anti-Trump void by hamstringing his presidency with the Pentagon’s own pro-war agenda. A campaign has started to try to block Trump’s appointment of Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense, partly based on the Christian tattoos that he proudly wore in the Army National Guard while deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

Trump’s superb appointment of Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence is also being attacked by globalists after she endorsed Trump as “a man who wants to end wars, not start them.” Gabbard will become the top intelligence adviser to the president, having authority over all our spy agencies.

Almost no one alive recalls the last time nuclear bombs were used, to end World War II in Japan nearly 80 years ago. For many decades afterward, political movements sought to disarm nuclear weapons, but it is difficult to find any liberals sounding alarm bells against war today because the Left committed to Biden in 2020 and Harris in 2024.

World War III has become more likely due to the Deep State’s first fomenting and then mishandling the war in Ukraine. Norway, Sweden and Finland have all just provided special information to their citizens to prepare to survive a war by stockpiling essential food and medication, and by learning what to do if there is an attack.

Democrats are failing to prepare U.S. citizens on how to survive if there is a missile attack that destroys the internet, the power grid, or the supply chain for groceries. Norway just printed and sent 2 million copies of its pamphlet to prepare its people for war, one for each household.

The Left has hated Russia ever since it began to prohibit Pride parades more than a decade ago. Obama refused to attend Russia’s Winter Olympics in 2014 and, by authorizing Ukraine to launch American missiles at Russia, Biden is continuing the anti-Russia campaign by liberals against it.

In 2022 Biden’s hapless secretary of defense blurted out, “We want to see Russia weakened.” Now Democrats are putting Americans and our allies in harm’s way by provoking Russia to counterattack with missiles of its own, for a war that nearly everyone admits cannot be won.