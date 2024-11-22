U.S. intelligence agencies urged companies Thursday to bolster security amid rising concerns over Russian sabotage activities in Europe.

The advisory pointed out heightened risks for firms supporting Ukraine’s military efforts against Moscow’s ongoing invasion, according to the public bulletin issued by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center. The warning comes after a series of incidents in Europe, which officials attribute to Russian covert operations aimed at undermining Ukraine’s allies.

“Russia’s sabotage activities in Europe increase the risk to U.S. companies abroad and potentially at home,” the officials wrote in the warning. “Such sabotage operations can sow fear and doubt, damage important infrastructure, disrupt commerce, or cause injury and death.”

Recent sabotage cases include arson attacks targeting defense firms and logistics hubs in the United Kingdom and Poland. They also include attempts to compromise public utilities and military installations, the bulletin said. Intelligence officials believe Russian operatives often recruit local criminals to execute these actions, adding a layer of plausible deniability to their activities.

U.S. officials said that these operations aim to erode confidence and disrupt the supply chains essential for Ukraine’s defense. The advisory urged firms to review their security protocols and remain alert to potential threats, signaling that Russia’s destabilization tactics are expanding in scope and ambition.

Earlier this month, Western security agencies identified Moscow’s involvement in a scheme to smuggle incendiary devices onto cargo planes headed to North America, according to The Associated Press. The operation led to fires breaking out at a courier facility in Germany and a storage site in England.

These actions are part of a broader strategy of hybrid warfare, which includes spreading disinformation, launching cyberattacks, and orchestrating acts of sabotage to undermine support for Ukraine among its allies. Moscow has denied any involvement in these incidents.

A request for comment from the Russian Embassy in Washington went unanswered.

