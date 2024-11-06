After the victory of President-Elect Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night, China kept its comments neutral regarding the election, reiterating it wants to have a peaceful cooperation with the U.S.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the U.S. election is an “internal affair,” and China respects the choice of the American people.

“China’s policy on the U.S. is consistent. We will continue to view and handle our bilateral relations under the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation,” Mao said.

According to the Associated Press, however, Chinese citizens have voiced concerns over Trump’s victory, and worry this may mean tougher times for China.

Gong Pengsheng, a government employee, told the AP Trump’s election win will definitely have an impact on China, its economy, and the Chinese people.

“So there will definitely be an impact on China, including on China’s economy, people’s lives, and even on the overseas travel of people and the exchanges between nations,” Gong said.

School teacher Wu Yichen said Trump’s former policies during his first term in office were “not friendly” with China.

“I feel like his political and economic policies were not friendly with China before, but looking at how China developed now in its economy and power, I believe they should be a bit more restrained,” Wu said.

Other Chinese citizens worry the victory will put additional pressure on China, particularly if Trump puts an end to the Ukraine war, which brought China strategic room and opportunities for growth.