One social media commenter summed it up succinctly: “Boo hoo.”

That was a reaction to multi-millionaire entertainer Whoopi Goldberg’s claim that she, too, works for a living and struggled under the economy of the past few years.

That would be the economy under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who Goldberg pushed in the 2024 election, in which Americans were tortured with inflation of some 22%, gasoline prices as high as $6 or $7 per gallon, skyrocketing energy costs, some grocery categories nearly doubling in price and more.

Apparently an $8 million annual paycheck, and a net worth of $60 million, doesn’t cover costs like it used to.

It was RedState that “apologized” to her.

“Apparently, an apology is in order, y’all. I can only speak for myself, but it appears that I’ve been a bit too hard on Whoopi Goldberg. That’s right. Turns out that the moderator of ABC’s clown show, ‘The View,’ has had a ‘hard time’ over the last four years, too — just like every other American who ‘works for a living,'” the site posted.

Whoopi: “I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me too. I work for a living. If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here.” She has an estimated net worth of $60 million dollars.pic.twitter.com/leiouVc4jl — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) November 12, 2024

It was Parade that previously estimated her net worth at $60 million, and quoted her own explanation of her nickname, “Whoopi.”

She previously told a New York publication the name comes out of her stand-up comic era some 40 or 50 years ago: “When you’re performing on stage, you never really have time to go into the bathroom and close the door. So if you get a little gassy, you’ve got to let it go. … So people used to say to me, ‘You’re like a whoopee cushion.’ And that’s where the name came from.”

RedState noted it was when the conversation on the talk show turned to President-elect Donald Trump’s landslide victory over Harris.

“Co-host Sara Haines — who said she voted for Harris — was having a hard time understanding why working-class people voted for Trump with the belief that he will make things better for them,” the report said.

“Enter Whoopi,” it said.

“I’m sorry. When you have one candidate who has been running for 12 years — who lies and changes things — I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me, too. I work for a living. If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here!” [audience laughs] So, I’m a working person [audience applauds]. You know? And my kid has has to feed her family. And my great granddaughter has to be fed by her parents. I know it’s hard out there. But I also know that there are a lot of things that we just said, ‘Nope, I’m just gonna go this way.'”

Another on social media: “Living on an annual salary of 8 million dollars a year for being on tv a few hours a day has got to be so hard! She really gets it!”

Others opined: “Delusional” and “pathetic.”