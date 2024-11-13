A columnist from the Independence Institute in Colorado is mocking the state’s Democrat-majority legislature and Democrat governor for joining a scheme – without approval from voters – that this year would have given all the leftist state’s 10 Electoral College votes to President-elect Donald Trump, a Republican.

The state’s voters, by a 12% margin, this year wanted Kamala Harris in the White House.

But the National Popular Vote Compact, joined because Democrats in state government wanted it that way, would have sent all the state’s support to Trump.

The compact is a Constitution-avoiding idea in which states agree to give all their votes to the winner of the national popular vote, the totaling of state election votes for each candidate.

Adopted when Democrats routinely won that total, even if they lost the Electoral College count that decides the presidency, states with about 200 votes already have joined the scheme, which is untested yet in the courts.

But the deal doesn’t “take effect” until the states have a total 270 Electoral College votes or more, enough to win.

It is columnist Jon Caldara who has written at Complete Colorado about how the strategizing by Democrats to push their candidates has gone astray, as Trump collected millions more votes this year than Harris.

“I have a question for the majority of Coloradans who didn’t want him as president: How do you feel about Colorado’s 10 Electoral College votes going to President-elect Trump instead of Vice President Kamala Harris?” he taunted. “Voters of our hardcore blue state despise Trump and came out in very large numbers to voice their hatred of the man. And yet, our 10 electoral votes from Colorado will go to…Trump.”

He continued, “So, you with Trump Derangement Syndrome, is this what you wanted? California might hate him even more than us, but their 54 electoral votes will also be going to elect Trump. So will the Trump-phobic states of New York (28 electoral votes), Illinois (19), Delaware (3), Hawaii (4), Maine (4), Rhode Island (4), Vermont (3), Connecticut (7), Maryland (10), Massachusetts (11), New Jersey (14), New Mexico (5), Oregon (8), Washington (12) and the District of Columbia (3).”

This, he explained, “is the version of America our Democrat-controlled legislature and Gov. Jared Polis have signed us up for.”

He pointed out that the compact has voters’ will being ignored, and their support going “as voters in other states dictate.”

“Those who supported the idea of the national popular vote must now imagine their self-made dystopian future where their own presidential electors are forced to vote for the maniacal, misogynistic, fascist, democracy-destroying, tyrant-loving Donald Trump,” he ribbed.

He pointed out the supporters of the compact mostly are “urban progressives,” but are part of the “win-at-all-costs coalition (who) have conveniently forgotten their high school civics lesson that we are not a country run by a federal government. Rather, we are 50 semi-sovereign states who send representatives to the federal government to work for us.”

He suggested they might not have realized before that their “invention could be a godsend for dangerous populists.”

“NPV fanatics, who almost uniformly hate Trump, may begin to realize their scheme would empower the very monsters they despise. If their compact was in effect this year, the Trump-loathing states that have signed on would be forced to give their collective 197 electoral votes to Trump. Kamala would be left with only 30 sad, lonely votes. Sweet Poetry,” he warned.

He pointedly noted that Colorado voters never approved the scheme; it was pushed by a “progressive” legislature and signed by a “progressive governor.”