The scandal for Democrats in Colorado, where their party member, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, posted voting machine passwords online in preparation for the 2024 vote, just got worse.

A recording has been revealed that confirms Griswold and members of her office had no intention of telling either county clerks or the voting public about the disaster, before it became public with an announcement from Republicans in the state.

It is Colorado Peak Politics that confirms the leaked recording has a deputy state official “telling election clerks they didn’t plan to inform them of the online password security breach because it would cause a media frenzy of bad publicity.”

Editor’s Note: Be aware of foul language throughout.

NEW: An audio recording reveals Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) and her team didn’t tell county clerks that her office had inadvertently leaked voting machine passwords because they feared a media frenzy. “It’s bullshit,” a Democratic clerk replied. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/NWe4ej9Srp — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) November 15, 2024

WND previously reported that an investigation now is under way into the actions by Griswold.

She had schemed with all Democrats on the state Supreme Court to try to take now President-elect Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot, and was rebuked by the U.S. Supreme Court.

She also played an integral role when Tina Peters, then a clerk in Mesa County, made a copy of the 2020 election results from her county and, in the course, exposed briefly an election systems password. She was sentenced to years in prison.

It was Westword that had reported the office of the Denver district attorney is investigating, with help from the district attorney in El Paso County.

“Officials believe the leak originated in Secretary of State Jena Griswold’s Denver-based office, but it involved current passwords for voting equipment in 34 Colorado counties, including El Paso,” the report said.

The Peak Politics report said, “Griswold and her team kept that secret for five days before the state Republican Party blew the whistle that hundreds of passwords needed to access voting equipment once inside county election offices had been leaked online.”

“The recording of Griswold’s deputy state secretary, Chris Beall, telling clerks about the security breach reveals the complete lack of transparency and professionalism in how Griswold’s office dealt with the crisis,” the report said.

The report noted the passwords were changed “only” after the security failure became public.