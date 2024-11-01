Democrats have created their own political action committee, in the few days yet before Election Day 2024, in order to buy anti-Trump ads on pornography sites, according to a new report from NPR.

And make false claims.

Wally Nowinski, who created the PAC with Matt Curry, confirmed in the report they are targeting white men.

“There’s three million non-college white men across the ‘blue wall’ states, that’s a lot of people, and they’re probably breaking for Trump like 65-70%,” he claimed. “You only need to make a very few of them change their mind to possibly make an impact on the election.”

The report explained the “simplistic” ad has a static image, like a woman in lingerie, with the message, “Trump’s Project 2025 will ban porn. Enjoy while you can.”

Like so much of the Democrats’ messaging these days, like Joe Biden’s recent characterization of Trump supporters as “garbage,” it is false.

While the Project 2025 goals were assembled by conservatives, and include measures to address pornography, Trump has confirmed he was not part of that project, and specifically has rejected some of its points.

Further, he has not promoted a “ban” on pornography.

Democrats Nowinsky and Curry had colluded with their desire to “defeat Donald Trump,” the report said, not by knocking on doors and such, but by moving into the “sub-prime” ad market, including porn sites.

NPR reported, “Political candidates and their allied PACs don’t advertise in these spaces because they don’t want to associate their brands with explicit content, making the online pornographic market perhaps the last untouched frontier in political advertising.”

Their anti-Trump campaign included forming the committee, then raising some $100,000, of which they’ve already spent $25,000.

Nowinsky said he is working to target voters in the swing states, with a heavy focus on Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, “where larger demographics of white men reside.”

“While this is certainly a different sort of approach, it’s not unusual and it’s smart in some ways, in a lot of ways it’s smart to go where your audience is,” Steve Caplan, a professor at the University of Southern California, told NPR.

Even NPR confirmed the falsehood of the strategy, “To be clear, Trump has not endorsed a pornography ban, and his campaign has repeatedly distanced itself from the conservative blueprint Project 2025, although it was crafted by Trump allies and it does call for all pornography to be outlawed.”

NPR reported, “With $75,000 in the bank to spend by Election Day, Nowinski estimates their swing state ad campaign could hit 20 million views. He also says they’ll probably keep the PAC alive after this election, but he’s not sure where exactly to take it from here.”