The pollsters say the 2024 presidential race is too close to call. The difference in numbers doesn’t always lean toward one candidate or the other and it’s all within that “margin of error.”

Gamblers are betting on Trump, and Wall Street likely is leaning the same direction.

Democrats, of course, insist Harris will win, and the great unknown is how the election results will be affected by various schemes that have been uncovered, from people living overseas being allowed to vote in states they’ve never lived in to courtroom battles over whether noncitizens should be on voter rolls. (Democrats demand that they should be.)

But some corners of the Democrat world across America have lost confidence. In fact, they’re already beginning to identify victims to blame should she lose.

A commentary at Gateway Pundit said, “If Kamala Harris loses the 2024 election to Donald Trump, the meltdown on the left will be epic. Democrats from all corners of the country will be attacking each other over the way her campaign was run, the choice of Kamala as the candidate, the way she was chosen, the messaging, and on and on.

“Apparently, some of them are not even waiting for election day and are already assigning blame. This is just a preview of what is to come if Trump wins.”

It was the Hill that confirmed, even before the election results, “fingers in Democratic circles are already being pointed behind the scenes, in the event that she falls to former President Trump.”

The Hill revealed some Democrats “have expressed mounting frustration about a string of factors that have plagued the campaign from the outset.

“Fingers are being pointed at Harris and her campaign when it comes to disappointment over her messaging, particularly on the economy. But some Democrats have already looked to pin the blame on President Biden, who some think took too long to step aside.”

Biden, in fact, has undermined Harris’ campaign several times, whether intentional or not. She criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his work following two hurricanes in his state while Biden praised his work. She worked to try to separate herself from the massive failures of the Biden-Harris administration and he promptly confirmed she was at the center of all major decisions.

“People are nervous and they’re trying to cover their a– and get a little ahead of Election Day,” charged one Democratic strategist in the Hill report. “It’s based on anxiety, stakes and the unique nature of this cycle.”

That strategist explained the party had no traditional process for this election. In fact, Biden won enough primary votes to capture the nomination, but then Democrat party elites tossed him under the bus after a poor debate performance and installed Harris in the top slot instead.

The strategist told the Hill that forced people to just “fall in line.”

The report further said if Harris loses her choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as a running mate certainly will be blamed. He’s been bludgeoned by multiple scandals, from his lies about his military service to his extremist agenda for abortion and his obvious affinity for Chinese communists, through his travels and more.

Harris rejected Gov. Josh Shapiro, the Democrat leading the critical swing state of Pennsylvania, in that move.

The report confirmed a party donor was of the opinion, “I’m not sure Walz got her anything. A lot of people I’m talking to say he seems like a great guy. Would I want to have a beer with him? Absolutely. But let’s face it, he wasn’t a great choice.”

Then there are the continuing scandals that Harris, as part of the Biden-Harris duo, must address. Most recent was Biden’s description of Trump supporters as “garbage.”

The White House even edited the transcript of his speech to make it look less offensive.

There’s also speculation that Biden has been irritated by Harris’ attempts to keep him out of the spotlight.

“The move has irked Biden loyalists who say the president had a successful administration and should be out there — however awkward — to help campaign for his vice president,” the report said.

