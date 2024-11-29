Kamala Harris failed spectacularly in the 2024 presidential election, giving up a landslide win in the Electoral College as well as the popular vote to President-elect Donald Trump.

Not only was the 2024 vote a loss for the party, it also means that the going will be tougher for Democrats in the next election, too.

That’s according to a report in the Washington Examiner that explains her numbers were far worse in Democrat strongholds than they were for Joe Biden four years earlier.

“With Republicans holding a ‘trifecta,’ the Democratic Party has a lot of ground to make up going into 2026, particularly as Vice President Kamala Harris saw massive losses in major urban cities compared to party gains from the 2020 presidential election,” the report said.

It pointed out that Harris did “much worse” than Biden in “typical Democratic strongholds.”

In fact she got almost 10 million fewer votes than were reported for Biden in 2020.

The report explained the New York Times estimated Harris got 15% fewer votes than Biden from several Democrat strongholds such as Atlanta, Las Vegas, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco and others.

Support for her among specific voting population segments, such as young people, Hispanics and blacks, all dropped. And Democrat support fell, reports have concluded, in all 50 states.

The Washington Examiner explained one situation where the failing was evident: “In Chicago, for example, Harris received around 127,000 votes in Mexican American and Puerto Rican neighborhoods, according to the outlet. While she still won the city, those votes were a steep decline from the 174,000 given to Biden in 2020.”

The support for the Democrat candidate was down – by has much as 12 points in some voting precincts.

“Looking at nearly 3,000 precincts in six cities, including Philadelphia, Atlanta, Charlotte, Milwaukee, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, Politico also found a major shift from the Democratic Party toward Trump within these regions,” the Examiner noted.

And among 476 precincts where at least 85% of the population identify as black, Trump gained nearly 3,400 votes from 2020, and Harris lost 17,500.

Hispanic precincts reported similar declines in Democrat support.

“The Democratic Party is rapidly losing its legitimacy amongst the everyday people and marginalized communities continuously used as stepping stones to win elections,” Alexandra Rojas, executive director of fair-left PAC Justice Democrats, said.