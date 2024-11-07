Less than 24 hours after outlets declared former President Donald Trump the president-elect, Democrats online have begun calling on Americans to resist his second term, with ideas ranging from the expected to the extreme.

After Fox News declared Trump the winner in Pennsylvania late Tuesday evening, the outlet and others projected him as the winner of the 2024 presidential race. While Democrats continue to claim Trump poses a threat to democracy, people online are now discussing how to resist his second term.

Democrat Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday morning, writing a vague post.

One thing’s for sure, we’re going to resist this — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) November 6, 2024

“Never-Trump” conservative Bill Kristol also took to X and asked people to resist the new administration.

One thought looking ahead: Will be important to have an informal but organized hub for the Trump resistance. Use what levers of power there are outside Trump’s control to block his White House’s bullying and intimidation, to defend individuals, to counter-attack politically. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 6, 2024

Democrat New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a press conference Wednesday morning that she will continue her legal case against Trump despite his election as president on Tuesday.

“We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to this result, and my office has been preparing for several months because we’ve been here before,” James said. “We faced this challenge before, and we used the rule of law to fight back, and we are prepared to fight back once again.”

Author and New York Times op-ed writer Paul Krugman pushed back against those questioning who might be at fault for Trump’s election to a second term, stating that his role will be “telling the truth as I see it.”

Don’t ask whose fault this was. Plenty of time for second-guessing and recriminations. Ask instead, what can you do? For my part, that means telling the truth as I see it, as long as I can. The media will be under a lot of pressure to toe the line; don’t capitulate in advance — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) November 6, 2024

X users additionally have called for the attempted assassin who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981, John Hinckley Jr., to carry out the same attack against Trump.

Calls against Trump come in the wake of two assassination attempts this year. The first attempt in July involved 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who fired multiple rounds into Trump’s Pennsylvania rally, killing volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore, injuring two others and wounding Trump’s ear.

