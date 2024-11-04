With results from the 2024 presidential election now imminent, Democrats have been vocal in their plans to subvert the will of the American people and prevent former President Donald Trump from retaking the White House if he pulls out a win over his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a February opinion piece by Russel Berman, published by the Atlantic, it details how the Democrats could could try to disqualify Trump if the U.S. Supreme Court didn’t declare Trump ineligible to run for president.

The 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution bars anyone who has “engaged in insurrection” against the U.S. Those found guilty of such an act are unable to run for civil, military, or elected office without first gaining the approval of at least two-thirds of the House and Senate.

Berman states that during the end of the Supreme Court arguments concerning Trump’s exclusion from the Colorado ballot as an insurrectionist, attorney Jason Murray – who represented Colorado voters – told the justices they would have another J6 situation on their hands if they refused to disqualify Trump. Murray told Berman the decision would “come back with a vengeance,” when Congress meets to count and certify the Electoral College votes.

According to Murray, a Trump win would cause a “constitutional crisis in Congress,” where Democrats would have to choose whether they confirm someone they “believe is ineligible,” or defy the will of the people.

”Democrats have a serious chance of winning a majority in Congress in November, even if Trump recaptures the presidency on the same day. If that happens, they could have the votes to prevent him from taking office,” Berman wrote.

However, despite House Democrats and a handful of Republicans attempting to impeach Trump in 2021 for “inciting insurrection,” Trump has never been convicted of insurrection in a court of law, nor has he ever been indicted on an insurrection charge.

U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said the Supreme Court is refusing to do its job by pretending Section 3 of the 14th Amendment “doesn’t exist,” and the justices’ refusal to interpret the meaning of the amendment will lead to civil war.

”A great example going on right now before our very eyes is Section 3 of the 14th Amendment that they’re just disappearing with a magic wand as if it doesn’t exist,” Raskin said, adding, “So, you know they want to kick it to Congress, so it’s going to be up to us on January 6th, 2025, to tell the rampaging Trump mobs that he’s disqualified. Then we need bodyguards for everybody in civil war conditions.”

Democrats calling for Civil War! Rep. Jamie Raskin: “It’s going to be up to us on January 6th 2025 to tell the rampaging Trump mobs he’s disqualified.” pic.twitter.com/6fL6c0ahVe — Steve Gruber (@stevegrubershow) November 1, 2024

During an interview with Bill Maher, Raskin said the Democrats are not going to “allow” the Republicans to “steal” the election, and despite his comments about not certifying Electoral College votes – Raskin said Democrats would honor the results.

“So when I say ‘we will support a free and fair election,’ no we’re not gonna allow them to steal it in the states, or steal it in the Department of Justice, or steal it with any other election official in the country. If it’s a free and fair election, we will do what we’ve always done, we will honor it,” Raskin said.

The congressman then implied conservatives fit “hallmark characteristics” of a “fascist political party,” despite his own admission he would use House Democrats to prevent Trump from being inaugurated.

”I’ll tell you, the political scientists have told us the hallmark characteristics of a fascist political party, number one, they don’t accept the outcome of Democratic elections when they don’t go their way. Number 2, they embrace political violence as an instrument of obtaining power,” Raskin said.

How is Trump going to steal the election by using the DOJ? Jamie Raskin has lost his mind. Also, how is this not “stolen election” conspiracy talk? pic.twitter.com/gYG1aS7XLc — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 3, 2024

According to a report from Reuters, Harris’ campaign team has said Democrats are preparing to flood social media and media outlets with calls for calm if Trump prematurely declares himself the winner.

”As soon as he [Trump] falsely declares victory, we’re ready to get up on TV and provide the truth and tap a broad network of people who can use their influence to push back,” a top official with the Democratic National Committee reportedly told Reuters.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said conservative voters need to join forces and maximize votes for Trump, because the Democrats are willing to fight the election results.

”So, the election is a lot longer than next Tuesday … November 5th, we have to drive and converge all our forces on the 5th to maximize ballots and maximize votes. But man, it doesn’t end there,” Bannon said.

Bannon noted the Democrats will try to reverse the results, or try to hit Trump hard enough to delegitimize his second term in office.

Mike Davis, founder and president of the Article III Project, said Trump needs to win the election by at least three or four percentage-points to make the results definitive.

”The Trump supporters need to continue to show up and vote as early as possible in massive numbers, and we need to win this thing decisively on November 5th by three or four points,” Davis said.

Davis further added the Democrats are being led by Marc Elias, who Davis called a “savage” attorney on election integrity.

”They’re gonna try and do everything they can to prevent Trump from getting inaugurated on January 20th,” Davis said.

“We need to win this thing decisively on November 5th by three or four points because if we don’t, the Democrats led by Marc Elias…[are] going to try to do everything they can to prevent Trump from getting inaugurated on January 20th.” – @mrddmia pic.twitter.com/3cOONEbvz6 — The Article III Project (A3P) (@Article3Project) October 29, 2024