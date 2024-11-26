Licking its wounds after a crushing defeat in the election, the left has not slowed down its attempts to sabotage Donald Trump. Assisted by their comrades in the MSM, Democrats are picking apart anyone Trump selects to serve in his administration. It doesn’t matter who it is; these leftists are spending countless hours trying to create drama and make the smallest infractions seem like the nominee is the scum of the earth.

Obviously, Trump wouldn’t have selected his nominees without thoroughly vetting their backgrounds first to ensure there weren’t any serious flaws.

The main accusations arising against his nominees appear to be related to their previous romantic experiences. The hypocrisy is on full display considering how much Democrats complain about Republicans allegedly wanting to monitor them in their bedrooms.

And at the same time, Democrats ignore accusations of extramarital affairs and sexual assaults by their own. They went to great lengths to successfully protect Bill Clinton from prosecution when he had an affair with Monica Lewinsky. They completely sheltered and ignored claims of sexual assault by Joe Biden, as well as accusations by his daughter in her diary suggesting he molested her.

So far, their strategy has worked to derail Matt Gaetz for attorney general. Yet after a lengthy investigation, the Biden Justice Department declined to prosecute him over claims of sexual relations with minors. If there had been a shred of truth to it, the lawfare-happy DOJ would have at least brought charges.

But what happens in these situations, compounding things, is there are risk-averse advisers surrounding Trump who err on the side of ultra caution. They don’t want to take on the MSM, and they believe its influence is far greater than it really is. What likely happened was some of them read the confidential congressional report about Gaetz and decided if it got released to the public, the hyped up language put in there by Democrats would be run endlessly as top headlines in the MSM. They believe the headlines would be more persuasive than they really are, not understanding the steep demise of the MSM.

Many of these advisers are attorneys, who can be some of the most risk-averse individuals when it comes to the MSM. They don’t understand the media; they understand law. I can’t tell you how many politicians I’ve written about who told me that when they were under fire, their attorneys told them not to say anything publicly about their situation. Later, they regretted that advice, realizing it was naive and probably hurt them.

Now the left is salivating over doing the same thing to Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee for defense secretary. He has been married three times, and there were allegations of cheating as well as a woman who accused him of sexual assault. The left has cleverly made accusations of sexual assault against Republicans an art, since it comes down to he-said/she-said most of the time, and often the parties were drinking so their judgment was clouded and their memories hazy.

Hegseth’s attorney said police investigated the incident, and no charges were filed. However, Hegseth gave the woman money in a confidential settlement since the controversy could have led to him being fired from Fox News. The leadership at Fox News – very likely influenced by overly paranoid attorneys – is extremely risk-averse regarding sexual accusations, and has ditched many of its hosts and regulars over mere allegations.

The left is also going after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over allegations that he groped a 23-year-old woman years ago. However, if it was assault, the woman never told the police.

Since no Republican wants to look like they aren’t concerned about sexual assault – which is bogus anyway, obviously almost the entire population other than a few criminals believe it’s wrong – they are hesitant to dismiss any accusations as groundless, no matter how sketchy. So any leftist feminist operative who wants to pretend she was assaulted can use this as a ruse to destroy conservative men. They can even set it up in advance by arranging to be around one of the men while they’re drinking at a late-night party.

It’s become the big elephant in the room; The left has free rein to destroy conservatives since no one dares speak up for fear of looking like you deny #MeToo.

Most Republicans didn’t desert Trump when he was under attack for alleged extramarital affairs and sexual assault; he wasn’t forced out of being the GOP presidential nominee. He underwent an entire trial over sexual abuse allegations from E. Jean Carroll – which few believed really happened – and the jury found him liable. So why won’t his advisers give others the same courtesy?

The left hasn’t always been successful when the right has stood up to their witch hunts in this area. One of the left’s early targets in this area was Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. His confirmation hearing was painful, due to Anita Hill testifying against him with claims that he sexually harassed her, but he made it through. Similarly, Christine Blasey Ford testified against Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing but had no effect.

If Republicans continue to allow the left to pick off Trump’s nominees, they’re allowing a dangerous precedent to be set. Give them an inch and they’ll take a mile. The most speculative claims will be treated as credible. How many more Trump nominees are going to be shot down this way? We’re not electing a priest; we’re appointing secular officials.

Whatever happened to innocent until proven guilty? Until a jury of their peers has found them guilty of sexual assault or another crime, this rush to judgment is appalling in a free country. Meanwhile, we all know that many of their most vicious critics probably have questionable romantic encounters themselves, but due to being lower profile figures and having the MSM in their corner, the hypocrisy is never exposed.