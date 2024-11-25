Democratic Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth said Sunday on CNN that Congress should focus on more important “issues” than the bathroom choices of transgender lawmakers.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson announced Wednesday that biological men will no longer be allowed to use women’s bathrooms in the U.S. Capitol, after Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a resolution on the issue Monday. On “State of the Union,” CNN host Dana Bash asked Duckworth about the matter, referencing Congress’ first transgender lawmaker, Democratic Delaware Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, a male who identifies as female.

“Yeah, I think that we need to make sure that people are people. Frankly, you know, I think that we have so much other to worry about,” Duckworth said. “We have budget deficits, we have crises all around the world, we have a humanitarian crisis going on in Gaza. We have Ukraine — Russia is making headway there. It’s an illegitimate fight invasion of Ukraine”

“We have issues here in this country, and yet she’s worried about one member of Congress using the bathroom. Number one, I think her position is disgusting and wrong. But I also think that we have a lot more to worry about than where somebody goes to pee,” Duckworth added.

Tensions between lawmakers across the aisle escalated over the week as Mace began actively collaborating with House leadership to address bathroom restrictions, seeking to mandate that individuals use the bathroom, locker room, or any other personal space corresponding to their biological sex in the Capitol. Following his directive on the issue, Speaker Mike Johnson stated, “Women deserve women’s only spaces,” and noted, “Each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol.”

Despite pushback from Democratic lawmakers like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who called the decision an endangerment to “girls of all kinds,” McBride said he would follow Johnson’s rules, adding that he is in Congress to fight for his constituents.

“I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families,” McBride said on Wednesday. “Like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them.”

