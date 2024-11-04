As Americans cast their ballots in this year’s presidential election, vote integrity is becoming an increasingly significant worry for voters, especially as a win for the Democrats could literally dissolve the U.S. border and any opposition from that point on.

The Biden administration’s approach to the U.S. border, particularly under the stewardship of ”Border Czar” Vice President Kamala Harris, seems to follow a consistent pattern – flood the country with undocumented migrants, and make those undocumented migrants dependent on the Democratic Party through benefits and easy means to gaining legal status to stay in the U.S.

Importantly, illegal immigration benefits the Democrat Party by skewing the U.S. Census which counts all “persons” living in the U.S.; whether they are U.S. citizens, green card holders, or undocumented migrants. Those numbers determine congressional seats and electoral votes.

According to commentary from Lora Reis of the Heritage Foundation, Democrat-run states are gaining congressional seats by welcoming and harboring illegal migrants.

”A state can gain extra congressional districts and representation in Congress thanks to the presence of a large population that isn’t legally allowed to vote,” Reis said, “Since the number of congressional seats is limited to 435, this additional representation comes at the expense of other states.”

Reis noted this carries over into the Electoral College, which allocates each state with votes equal to the number of senators and representatives the state has in its congressional delegation – which can become a deciding factor in a presidential election.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson in early October, Elon Musk said if Trump loses this election, it will be the last meaningful election for the U.S. because Democrats are wanting to have a one-party majority, and are flooding swing states with illegal migrants to do it.

”My view is that, if Trump doesn’t win this election, it’s the last election that we’re gonna have … The Dem machine … has been bringing in so many illegals … they’re transporting large numbers of illegals to swing states … and there are triple digit increases in illegals to all the swing states, and in some cases it’s like 700% over the last three years,” Musk said.

Musk added those illegals who are allowed to stay are fast-tracked through the green card process, making them eligible to become a U.S. citizen after five years, and a legal voter beholden to the Democrat Party thereafter, even if their social values don’t match.

”When they do so, they vote overwhelmingly Democrat … their top priority is getting their friends and family also to the United States, and the Dems also issue all these programs, sort of hand-outs essentially, that make them beholden to the Democrat Party. So they vote Dem,” Musk said.

Musk said he predicts if there is another four years of a Democrat administration, they will legalize so many illegal aliens the next election will no longer have any swing states, and the U.S. will become a single-party country, similar to what is seen in California where Democrats make up two-thirds of the state’s legislature.

This is exactly what is happening

The integrity of U.S. elections have come under fire since the much contested 2020 presidential election. Some states have introduced measures to curb voter fraud, which includes removing voters who have died or moved out of state, while others have signed new laws to make it significantly easier for illegal aliens to vote.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbot announced on X that Texas had removed over 1 million ineligible voters from the state’s voter registration.

Texas has removed over 1 MILLION ineligible people from our voter rolls. This includes: ✅Noncitizens

✅Deceased voters

✅Noncitizens

✅Deceased voters

✅People who moved to another state

Three years ago, I signed Senate Bill 1 into law to aggressively protect our elections from illegal voting. Texas will continue to safeguard Texans' sacred right to vote.

Just days ago, the United States Supreme Court approved Virginia’s bid to stop people who are not U.S. citizens from voting in this year’s election. The state began purging voter registrations in early August, removing over 1,600 names by using data from the Department of Motor Vehicles to identify those who are not U.S. citizens.

The decision was, however, not supported by the liberal Justices – Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson – with all three opposing the voter roll purge after the measure was initially blocked by a federal judge, according to the Associated Press.

JUST NOW: In a 6-3 decision, the United States Supreme Court has ruled that Virginia can remove illegal aliens from their voter rolls.

Meanwhile, California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed a bill into law that will prevent local governments from asking voters for identification at the voting polls. According to Newsweek, California is one of 14 states that do not require I.D. to vote in elections, and has essentially become a one-party state. To maintain this chokehold on California, the Democrats are making it easier for illegal aliens to vote in hopes it will be able to remove Republican strongholds within the state, like Huntington Beach.

Reports are now beginning to surface of instances where groups of non-English speaking “citizens” are being escorted to the front of two-hour early voting lines, some showing up without valid I.D., and are being walked through the voting process by translators. Eyewitnesses have said they heard these translators saying they would change names on ballots if the voter’s details didn’t match what was listed.

In Arizona, officials found over 10,000 illegal aliens were using the exact same Social Security number, and used this to vote in the presidential election in 2020.

On social media, a video of a Haitian migrant is going viral after he had allegedly been made a U.S. citizen within a matter of months, and was able to cast a vote for Kamala Harris in Georgia.

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen said he discovered evidence that thousands of illegal aliens, have been registered to vote on Alabama’s voter rolls by the Biden administration.

