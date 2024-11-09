(FOX NEWS) – DNC National Finance Committee member and Harris campaign fundraiser Lindy Li analyzed what went wrong with Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign that led to the “epic disaster” against President-elect Donald Trump this week.

Li told Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Will Cain on Saturday that multiple factors doomed the campaign in her opinion, including Biden’s choice for Harris to be his successor, the Harris campaign’s overconfidence in their polling data, and former President Obama’s delay in endorsing the vice president as the Democratic candidate.

“The truth is, this is just an epic disaster – this is a $1 billion disaster,” Li declared on Saturday morning, summing up the result of the Harris campaign.