Dr. Dermot Kearney, a Catholic doctor in the UK, has saved the life of another baby by administering a treatment known as “abortion pill reversal” (APR) to a pregnant woman after she took the abortion pill and regretted it. She welcomed a healthy son in July.

“Everyone makes mistakes,” said Dr. Kearney. “We all do things we later regret and wish we could turn back the clock. Many mothers who initially chose drug-induced abortion are coerced by others into making that choice and regret the decision to abort afterwards. Many others are in difficult situations and make panic decisions without considering all of the consequences. Many are misled and misinformed about what the abortion entails but quickly realize that they have made a terrible decision and want to try to save their babies. There are so many different reasons why mothers deserve to have a second chance to choose life if it can be offered to them.”

The abortion pill consists of two drugs: mifepristone and misoprostol. Mifepristone counteracts the naturally occurring pregnancy hormone progesterone, depriving the baby of nutrients. The idea of “abortion pill reversal” involves administering progesterone to try to outcompete the effects of mifepristone. One small study claimed a 66% success rate when the APR protocol was administered within 72 hours of a woman taking mifepristone.

Dr. Kearney began offering APR in April 2020 after seeking advice from NHS England, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and the General Medical Council. It was at about this time that the UK government began to allow the abortion pill to be mailed to women.

In 2021, Dr. Kearney and Dr. Eileen Reilly were banned from performing APR in the UK after MSI Reproductive Choices, the UK’s largest abortion business, filed a complaint. MSI Reproductive Choices claimed that progesterone as a treatment of the abortion pill is not backed by evidence, despite proof otherwise. It also claimed that Dr. Kearney failed to tell women of any potential risks of APR and that he forced his pro-life beliefs on them.

Three women came forward in support of Dr. Kearney and provided evidence for his defense.

“Without Dr. Kearney’s help, the alternative would have been horrific. I wouldn’t have been able to forgive myself. I’d be racked with guilt, with the shame of what I did, for the rest of my life. He was so supportive, compassionate and completely non-judgmental — and there was no mention of religion,” said one woman.

By March 2022, Dr. Kearney’s case was won and he was allowed to offer APR to women once again.

“Never, ever get tired of doing what is right,” he said in a 2024 speech at the Heartbeat International Annual Conference. “It can be discouraging. There will be opposition. Sometimes you’ll fall and fail, but just get back up and never, ever get tired of doing what is right.”

Editor’s Note: If you have just taken the abortion pill and regret your decision, there may be help available. Visit Abortion Pill Rescue for more information.

[Editor’s note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]