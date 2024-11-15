WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Government Efficiency has wasted no time in identifying 535 government employees residing in the Capitol Building who haven’t done any work in years.

According to an internal DOGE memo, this particular block of useless lumps drawing government paychecks was surprisingly easy to identify and expose.

“This group is, without a doubt, one of the most useless bunches of government excess that one can imagine,” Elon Musk noted in a post to X. “Records show that they haven’t done a single productive thing in decades. Totally, completely surplus — fat just begging to be trimmed right there.”