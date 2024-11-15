(PRENSA LATINA) – The actions against drug trafficking are not only executed in the Pacific Ocean where more than 45 tons of drugs were captured since 2019, the fight today is carried out inside the country and in prisons, said Security Minister Gustavo Villatoro.

For more than three weeks, the authorities have been registering more than 20 people arrested with drugs in our streets and cities, which we will not tolerate either, he said.

Without neglecting any part of the Salvadoran territory, we continue destroying the criminal economy. We need future generations to grow up with the right incentives, he said, mentioning that two methamphetamine distributors were arrested, which is a fashionable drug in foreign markets.