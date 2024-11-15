Last week, America took an IQ test – and passed.

“President Biden, when he came into office, said that he would be the most progressive president since FDR, and I think on domestic issues … he has kept his word.”

– Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Nov. 10, 2024

Indeed, Sen. Sanders, that is why Vice President Kamala Harris, who said she would have done “nothing” differently, lost the election.

Pollster Frank Luntz explained: “… (I)n the end, (Harris) decided not to differentiate herself. And you can be supportive of someone and still say, ‘I am something different. I don’t look like him, I don’t sound like him. We have complementary points of view, but they are not identical.’ And then she could’ve gone off and differentiated herself. Once again, it was her choice to align with Biden that tightly. Was she loyal? Absolutely. Did it hurt her in the campaign? Absolutely.”

Harris got millions of fewer votes than did Joe Biden, leading some to claim there are millions of “missing votes.” But there is an easy explanation. First, not all the votes have been counted, including those from California, so the number of “missing votes” will ultimately be smaller. Second, because of COVID, more Democrats in 2020 relied on the ease of voting by mail, many of whom would otherwise not have voted at all. The percentage of eligible voters who voted in 2020 was higher than in 2024. Donald Trump in 2024 got about the same number of votes as in 2020. But a lot of Democrats decided not to vote this time because they considered themselves worse off than four years and blamed Biden-Harris but felt “fascist” former President Trump would be even “worse.” So, they sat this one out.

Nancy Pelosi told The New York Times fewer illegal aliens “came in under Biden than under Donald Trump.” Really?!? Under Biden, an estimated 10 million illegal aliens entered the country versus an estimated 2.5 million under Trump. This lie goes along with others pushed by Democratic politicians including, but not limited to, Trump said “there were good white supremacists and neo-Nazis on both sides”; Trump said “he’d be a dictator”; Trump said “there would be a bloodbath if he lost”; and Trump, to combat COVID, said to “drink bleach.”

For their support, the Harris campaign allegedly paid Oprah Winfrey $1 million, Meghan thee Stallion $5 million, Lizzo $3 million and Beyonce $10 million. Who knew “joy” could be so lucrative? It looks like poor Dick and Liz Cheney endorsed Harris for free. Will they whip out the race card?

Why doesn’t Trump “Border Czar Tom Homan” keep the illegals – and deport the celebrities?

Why did Harris take so long to concede? Maybe they couldn’t find a teleprompter and had to wait for a speechwriter to sober up.

Harris, who advocated a mandatory gun buy-back, called Trump “a fascist.” Why did she advocate restrictions on the Second Amendment, the very purpose of which is to prevent tyranny? If she believed her own rhetoric about “fascist” Trump, she should be passing out guns like Halloween candy.

President-elect Trump, to hit the ground running, has asked architects to submit designs for concentration camps.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vows to stop the Trump administration from deporting illegal aliens from California – but will continue chasing away businesses, aspiring homeowners, law-abiding citizens and the middle class.

If Trump does go after “comedians,” Jimmy Kimmel can relax.

Democrats were so demoralized by the Trump landslide they couldn’t even muster the energy to riot, loot or burn down American cities.

Depressed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz was temporarily put on suicide watch – until officials remembered he doesn’t know how to load a firearm.

Harris, suffering buyer’s remorse about Walz, has asked Taylor Swift to write a song about picking the wrong running mate.

Sources say MSNBC, to boost its post-election declining ratings, has offered the Trump would-be assassins positions as political commentators on the “Morning Joe” show.

Walz has updated his biography. It now says he ran for vice president after having served in combat while packing an “assault weapon.” But enough about Chicago.