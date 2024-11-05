In a stunning development on America’s Election Day, there are prayers going on around the world for President Donald Trump, reported by pollsters in a neck-and-neck race with leftist Kamala Harris to guide the nation for the next four years.

During Trump’s first term, he took multiple steps to protect religious rights, and he has promised to do more during a second term. During the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration, which would be continued under a Harris reign, Christians repeatedly have been attacked for their faith, including grandmothers in their 70s sent to prison for trying to advocate for the rights of the unborn.

So in an election fight that actually has as many spiritual facets as political, a church in Arvada, Colorado, is holding an election night prayer meeting about the future of the nation. The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump married Melania, is holding three prayer services over the course of the day.

Rev. Tim Schenck said, “And that will be the case this year as well. Anyone seeking a spiritual oasis in the midst of an anxious moment, is welcome to sit and pray in the church, walk through the gardens, or gaze into our koi pond.”

Jack Graham, senior pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church, prayed over Trump in his pursuit of the White House.

“We love you, Jesus, and we also love our country. And we thank you that you have raised up a man, Donald J. Trump, to be a warrior for the word of God and the wisdom that comes from God. Thank you for protecting him, for keeping your hand of blessing on him, and we pray as you raise him up once again to be our president that you would give him strength and wisdom and joy in the journey,” Graham prayed.

Trump himself has repeatedly thanked God for protecting him during two assassination attempts in just recent weeks, including one in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a sniper’s bullet hit him in the ear.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin welcomed Trump to a recent event “with a roaring tribute and a hushed prayer,” a published report documented.

But the prayers weren’t just from the United States.

This is a beautiful video! On the eve of the US Elections, a priest in #Iraq prays to the Lord to send us not only a strong leader for the U.S. but one to help persecuted Christians! @realDonaldTrump @JDVance @AlinaHabba @TuckerCarlson @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/WbyMFniCnf — Iraqi Christian Foundation (@iraqschristians) November 4, 2024

It was the Gateway Pundit that compiled reports including an Iraqi priest praying for “a strong leader” for the U.S., “one who would protect persecuted Christians across the globe, particularly in the Middle East.”

He said, “This day, November fourth, the eve of the U.S. presidential elections, I pray to the Lord for peace in the world, especially in the Middle East, where many countries are suffering from war and violence. I pray to the Lord to send us leaders who can guide the world—especially here in the Middle East and in places where Christians are persecuted—toward peace.

“We pray for you, Mr. Trump, asking the Lord to make you President of the U.S., for the good not only of the U.S. but of the world. May God bless you and bless the U.S.”

The European Conservative reported, regarding Trump’s first term, “When their prayers were answered, the Trump administration immediately began assisting with aid and the reconstruction of Nineveh, as the caliphate was defeated. I visited the region many times during both the Obama and Trump administrations, and I was able to see what American help meant for the much-reduced number of Christians who returned home. While far from easy, the assistance made a significant difference, even as the Christian community in Nineveh suffered the new threat of the increasing control exercised by the Shia militias, or Popular Mobilization Units, controlled by Iran.”

The Biden-Harris regime, however, with “almost the first decision,” “cut off all support for persecuted Christians, not only in Iraq, but across the globe.”

Under the outgoing regime in the U.S., the report said, “LGBTQ and other progressive issues became the dominant focus in handing out aid. Christians were not just pushed to the bottom of the pile; they were not acknowledged at all.”

Further, the Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft Hindu priest Swami Vedmurtinand Saraswati joined others of his faith in praying, “Donald Trump is the only leader who can bring world peace.”

Previously, Christian children in India sought God’s blessing of a “peaceful election” that would “ensure Trump’s victory.”

The publication also offered a prayer for Trump: “We come before You with humble hearts, lifting up President Trump as he embarks on this crucial journey in the election. We pray for Your divine guidance, wisdom, and strength to fill him, that he may lead with conviction, courage, and a heart set on serving the people. Lord, in this time of decision and challenge, surround him with Your protection. Shield him from all harm, falsehoods, and any attempts to bring him down. Grant him the clarity to see what is right, and the resilience to stand firm in his principles.”

Franklin Graham, chief of Samaritan’s Purse, linked to James Dobson’s Family Talk with a comment that is “so true.”

This election is not a junior high or high school popularity contest. I’m not voting for the person, I’m voting for the platform. I’m voting for the second amendment. I’m voting for the next Supreme Court justice. I’m voting for the electoral college. I’m voting for the republic in which we live. I’m voting for the police—and law and order. I’m voting for the military and the veterans who fought and died for this country. I’m voting for the flag that is often missing from public events. I’m voting for the right to speak my opinion and not be censored for it. I’m voting for secure borders. I’m voting for the right to praise God without fear. I’m voting for every unborn soul that is at risk of being aborted. I’m voting for freedom and the American dream. I’m voting for good against evil. I’m not just voting for one person, I’m voting for the future of my country.