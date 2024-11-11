In 2020, about 158 million people voted, which was about 10 to 15 million more voters than in any previous presidential elections – 10 to 15 million more.

In 2024, the Republican Party had 500 lawyers, 100,000 poll workers and 90-plus legal cases to spot and stop election fraud such as illegal drop boxes, ballot harvesting, multiple voting addresses, late ballot submissions, machine malfunctions, etc. Therefore, the poll workers, Supreme Court and state courts stopped many of the election irregularities of 2020 for the 2024 election.

In 2024, about 146 million voted, which was about 12 million fewer than in 2020. This year was in line with prior elections other than 2020. RNC co-chairs Michael Whately and Lara Trump did a great job of stopping Democrat election fraud in 2024 – and Democrats lost the presidential, Senate and House elections without it.

Did election fraud/irregularities get Biden elected in 2020? Did election fraud/irregularities cause the huge spike in voters in 2020? These statistics are more evidence (smoke) that election fraud/irregularities likely got Je Biden elected in 2020.

Proof? Not exactly. Smoke? Yes. And where there is smoke, there is fire.

Democrat leaders are for the most part dishonest. Just look at the preponderance of Kamala Harris lies and media bias/lies and the 45-plus attempts of legal actions by Democrats against Trump. When they are caught/exposed/stopped, then Democrats lose … big time.

Democrat oligarchs continually lied to their voters. Continually.

They knew long before 2024 that Biden would not be the party’s candidate, but lied so that they did not have any primary elections to replace him. Ironically enough, Democratic leadership is not democratic.

They knew that Harris peaked before the the Democrat convention, but used their supporting media and pollsters to tells us she had momentum and was leading Trump nationally and in the battleground states.

They knew that Harris lied about being able to stop states from banning abortion and about Trump planning to ban abortion nationwide – but they allowed Harris and Walz to lie anyway.

They knew that the statistics about jobs were overstated and that the statistics about crime were understated, but they continued to lie to America through their minions in the media and through the leftists moderators at the presidential debate.

They knew that Jan. 6 was ruled by the FBI and the Supreme Court to be a riot and not an insurrection and that no officers died because of the melee, but they allowed Harris and Walz to continue to lie about J6 all the way up to the election.

A majority of Americans, including a quarter of black men and nearly a majority of Hispanics, figured it out. They elected Trump, elected a GOP majority Senate, and probably elected a Republican majority House. Harris lost all seven battleground states. All seven. And she lost the national popular vote, the first Democrat to lose the popular vote to a Republican in 20 years. Trump won more electoral votes in 2024 than he won in 2016.

So what happens when the rest of the Democrat lemmings figure out that their leaders continually lie to them? What happens when those Democrat voters figure out that Biden probably won in 2020 because of election fraud/irregularities? And that no Democrat can win on a WOKE, DEI, race-based, spend, spend, spend, and tax, tax, tax platform?

Election fraud in 2020? More likely than not. It fits the Democrat leadership MO.