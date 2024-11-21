(OANN) – It has been revealed that former television host Ellen DeGeneres has moved to Great Britain following President-elect Donald Trump’s election victory, and she allegedly plans to never return.

DeGeneres, along with her wife, former actress Portia de Rossi, have moved to Cotswolds, a rural region almost two hours away from London.

TMZ reported that the couple plans to list their Montecito, California, mansion as well, confirming their intentions to stay out of the United States, as they were “very disillusioned” with Trump’s landslide victory, according to TMZ. DeGeneres was a donor for Vice President Kamala Harris, in addition to being an outspoken supporter of hers.