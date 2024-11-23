(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – Technology and space exploration billionaire Elon Musk appears to be mulling a potential purchase of the Comcast-owned, left-wing MSNBC news network. Since the 2024 election, MSNBC has seen its ratings plummet, and its parent company is moving to sell the flagging network along with other media properties, including CNBC.

The discussion of a potential Musk bid for MSNBC is catching fire on his social media network, X (formerly Twitter), after a post by President-elect Donald J. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., suggesting Musk purchase the tanking network. “Hey [Elon Musk] I have the funniest idea ever!!!” he wrote on Friday, prompting Musk to respond: “How much does it cost?”

Following up on Donald Trump Jr.’s post, Musk responded to the announcement of Comcast’s sale of MSNBC, stating: “The most entertaining outcome, especially if ironic, is most likely,” suggesting he actually intends to consider a bid.