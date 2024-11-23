Ever since I left Chicago, where I went to college in the mid-1980s, there is one thing that I miss from there above just about everything else: Chicago-style stuffed deep-dish pizza that can’t be found anywhere else.

Now, thankfully, there is a way to enjoy that superbly unique pizza no matter where you happen to be, and that is Rupiani’s at www.rupianis.com.

At Rupiani’s, you can get Classic Cheese, Authentic Pepperoni, or their number one best seller Original Sausage, shipped right to your door. Or you can choose the Sampler Pack and enjoy one of each (their best deal).

I recently ordered the sampler pack because I like pepperoni and sausage pizzas, but my wife prefers cheese pizza, so we got something we could both enjoy and enjoy we did!

The pepperoni and sausage deep-dish pizzas were completely reminiscent of the Chicago-style pizzas I remembered from years ago. And get this: The Original Sausage pizza is a whopping 2 lbs., 5 oz. The Authentic Pepperoni weighs in at 2 lbs., 4 oz. That is A LOT of pizza. And the Classic Cheese pizza registers at 2 lbs., 2 oz., enough to satisfy anyone who loves loads of cheese on their pizza. These pizzas are that heavy because the ingredients and toppings are very generous.

With Rupiani’s (www.rupianis.com), your pizza is made in River North using Chicago water, the finest ingredients, and no preservatives. Your stuffed deep-dish pizzas ship frozen on dry ice with an expedited two- to three-day delivery. Once you receive your pizzas, all you need to do is follow their easy reheating instructions to enjoy the authentic taste of Chicago within just one hour of opening your pizza box. Rupiani’s provides specific instructions for the ultimate culinary experience because they want to ensure you can enjoy your pizza the way it was meant to be.

Rupiani’s has received critically acclaimed comments in the Wall Street Journal, People Magazine, Bloomberg, The New York Times, and many other publications, so you don’t have to take my word for it alone.

And with Rupiani’s 100% Satisfaction Guarantee, you simply can’t go wrong and can order with complete confidence. Once you give Rupiani’s a try, you’ll be hooked. I know from personal experience that I will be ordering more now that I have revisited the unique experience of eating Chicago-style deep-dish pizza like a local with no travel, no lines, and in the comfort of my own home. It can’t get any easier than that. Just receive it, heat it, and eat it. Simple.

On the Rupiani’s website (www.rupianis.com), they explain the reasoning behind why it matters that Chicago-style pizza is actually made in Chicago.

They have been asked countless times, “What’s your secret to the best-tasting Chicago stuffed deep-dish pizza?” Rupiani’s believes it all boils down to three things: secret family recipes, decades of experience, and the Chicago water.

The pH level and mineral content of Chicago water are higher compared to other regions. This affects the texture, taste, and the overall quality of the pizza dough. Who would have thought making the best pizza in America was so technical? Now you know why trying to replicate authentic Chicago-style pizza anywhere else just doesn’t work well. You obviously can’t get Chicago water anywhere but Chicago.

And now, WND.com readers can enjoy $25.00 off their order at checkout at www.rupianis.com. Just enter the code WND25 for the $25.00 off, and you’ll be well on your way to enjoying the best that Chicago-style deep-dish pizza has to offer.

