Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams criticized his own party Friday for failing to address the issues that matter to the American working class.

Adams credited the party’s failure to address the economy and the illegal migrant crisis for the decline in support for Democrats in his state, which Vice President Kamala Harris won by a significantly lower margin than President Joe Biden in 2020. The mayor told “The View” co-hosts that members of his party “ignored” his calls to address crime and the immigration issue throughout New York.

“What you saw in this city and this election when you saw a shift in the city and the state becoming redder is because we stopped talking about working-class people issues,” Adams said. “What moms and pops are afraid, ‘I can’t pay my college tuition, the rent is too damn high, healthcare is too expensive.’ We stopped talking to everyday New Yorkers and Americans. When I’m in the street talking to them, they’re not asking me, ‘Tell me about fascism.’ They’re talking about finance, they’re not talking about Hitler, they’re talking about housing. We need to talk to everyday, working-class people, and we stopped doing that.”

New York City has faced a massive surge in illegal migration that has overwhelmed city officials and caused a massive amount of resources to be spent on mitigating the crisis. The city has taken in more than 210,000 migrants since April 2022, causing officials to spend over $2.3 billion to open up over 14,000 hotel rooms and other locations to house them.

“Part of the business of campaigning is getting your message out and being clear with your message,” Adams continued. “Even the experts in their party were saying ‘get back to the message.’ What are we doing for everyday people in the country, and this same thing happened in 2022? When I got elected in 2022, I stated that, ‘Listen, we need to be talking about crime in this country.’ They ignored it. We lost the election. During 2023, I said we had to deal with this migrant asylum issue, it was on the top one or two issues in the country. We ignored it. We have to go back and talk to those issues that people are worried about.”

At a committee hearing in April, New York City officials called on President Joe Biden and Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to increase their efforts to handle the migrant crisis.

Adams said in September 2023 that the migrant crisis “will destroy” the city and criticized the Biden-Harris administration for allegedly having given him “no support.” Soon after, the mayor announced a 5% budget cut across all of the city’s programs and services and moved migrants into “cost-effective” shelters.

Harris defeated Trump in New York 55.9% to 44.1%, while Biden won 60.9% to 37.8%.

