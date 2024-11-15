A former government mouthpiece, now using the bully pulpit of a talk show on the leftist MSNBC, says America’s laws need to be changed so that censoring what Americans read, and learn, online is easier.

This is from Jen Psaki, who now talks on MSNBC.

She formerly was the White House press secretary for Joe Biden, a deputy press secretary for Barack Obama, a spokeswoman for the Department of State, and White House communications director.

Jen Psaki says “laws have to change” because people are getting information from social media instead of TV She also claims there’s no fact checking mechanism. False. Community Notes isn’t perfect but it does a far better job than the MSM “fact checkers” pic.twitter.com/wPMzDPCji9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 15, 2024

A video posted by Libs of TikTok, a team that provides “News you can’t see anywhere else,” reveals her comments.

One social media commenter reacted to her agenda with, “She’s pushing for a law that would force everyone to get their information exclusively from the news. I stopped watching mainstream media back in 2012, and I’ve become ten times more informed than she is about what’s really happening in the world as I’m not stuck with morons.”

Psaki complains, “One of the things that’s changed even since I got involved in politics is, uhm, just the rise in the percentage of people who get their information off of platforms that have no fact-checking mechanism. And no accountability for having disinformation spread. Right, uhm, as you know well, when I, when I got started in Democratic politics, you know, most of it was like local TV ads, that was what it was about. Obviously national TV, local print. Those local TV is held to a higher standard of accountability than social media platforms in terms of having accurate information on their platform. That is crazy.”

She said, “Uhm. And so it is how to the change. How is it how are people held to account. Laws have to change.”

Over recent years, Democrats and other leftists repeatedly have insisted on “fact-checking” and truthfulness in online comments and reporting. However, the version of the truth that they endorse largely is nothing more than their opinion, and they’ve condemned as disinformation, misinformation and even malinformation as anything with which they disagree.

Libs of TikTok added, “She also claims there’s no fact checking mechanism. False. Community Notes isn’t perfect but it does a far better job than the MSM ‘fact checkers.'”

Community notes is a social media platform feature that allows readers actually to correct misstatements online. And legacy media “fact-checkers” have established a reputation for attacking every statement from someone like President-elect Donald Trump, while allowing leftists like Kamala Harris to escape without comment when they blatantly lie.