Facing a promise from President-elect Donald Trump that he’ll be fired within “two seconds,” special counsel Jack Smith, who prosecuted two of the Democrats’ lawfare cases against Trump, is looking for an exit door.

It is Fox News that said Smith, who was tasked with prosecuting a government documents case and an election interference case against Trump, “is expected to resign before President-elect Trump is inaugurated in January.”

Smith saw his documents case against Trump dismissed because he never was confirmed by the Senate, meaning he had no powers to bring the case, and he was trying to get it reinstated by an appeals court at the time of the election.

His election interference case claimed it was criminal for Trump to have expressed the opinions he held, and in it Smith was battling a Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity.

Fox reported, “Smith has been evaluating how to wind down both the 2020 election interference case and the separate classified documents case before Trump takes office. That’s a result of longstanding Department of Justice practice that says sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted while in office.”

Just days ago, Smith asked the court to cancel all deadlines in the election interference case, falling just short of requesting that the case be dropped altogether.

The report noted Smith is required under DOJ rules to provide a report on his work and an explanation of all charges – even without having either case go to trial.

The report said he’s already told “career prosecutors and FBI agents” who were being paid by taxpayers to work on the Democrats’ lawfare to plan their own exits.

The Washington Examiner explained Smith’s goal is to not “leave any significant part of his work for others to complete.”

The DOJ’s stunts in the cases included an FBI SWAT raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in which agents allegedly rifled through the belongings of Melania Trump.

“Since Trump’s win last week, Smith has been in the bull’s-eye of Trump allies who view him as part of the establishment and the head of their idea that Democrats have weaponized the justice system against the former president,” the report said.

WND reported only days ago that members of Congress have ordered Smith to preserve and protect all documentation and communications regarding his cases.

For examination by Congress.

It was House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., who leads the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, who ordered Smith to protect and provide all documents and communications “relating to meetings between FBI and Justice Department officials sent to or received by Jack Smith prior to the execution of the search warrant on President Trump’s private residence.”

They also want documents and communications referring or relating to the hiring and selection of current and former Office of Special Counsel staff members and the same regarding the “Office of Special Counsel, the Office of the Attorney General, or the Office of the Deputy Attorney General referring or relating to the investigation and prosecution of President Donald Trump.”

“The Committee on the Judiciary is continuing its oversight of the Department of Justice and the Office of Special Counsel. According to recent public reports, prosecutors in your office have been ‘gaming out legal options’ in the event that President Donald Trump won the election. With President Trump’s decisive victory this Counsel may attempt to purge relevant records, communications, and documents responsive to our numerous requests for information. The Office of Special Counsel is not immune from transparency or above accountability for its actions,” the letter warned.

“This letter serves as a formal request to preserve all existing and future records and materials related to the Office of Special Counsel’s investigations and prosecutions of President Trump. You should construe this preservation notice as an instruction to take all reasonable steps to prevent the destruction or alteration, whether intentionally or negligently, of all documents, communications, and other information, including electronic information and metadata, that are or may be responsive to this congressional inquiry. This instruction includes all electronic messages sent using official and personal accounts or devices, including records created using text messages, phone-based message applications, or encryption software.”

Reports have confirmed already that Smith has spent tens of millions of taxpayer dollars on his agenda against Trump.