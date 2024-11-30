(NEW YORK POST) – As the national tide turns in President-elect Donald Trump’s favor, Fulton County DA Fani Willis is the last woman standing in his way – but she isn’t likely to last long.

Willis is prosecuting the only court case left against Trump before he returns to office in January, over alleged election interference in Georgia. Federal cases into the returning president’s involvement in the January 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington DC and his alleged hoarding of classified documents were both dropped after he won the presidential election.

A lot has changed from one year ago when Willis, 53 – the first woman elected as Fulton County DA in 2021 – was riding high as the prosecutor set to take down Trump in a blockbuster high-profile RICO racketeering case.