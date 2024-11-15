Radio host Charlamagne Tha God on Friday suggested Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should stop pursuing her election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump.

Willis signaled during a Wednesday interview with Atlanta News First that she plans to proceed with the case, which accuses Trump of attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. Charlamagne, on “The Breakfast Club,” argued that President Joe Biden’s warm welcome of Trump at the White House on Wednesday and the Department of Justice (DOJ) reportedly dropping its cases against the president-elect demonstrate the futility of Willis continuing her legal pursuit.

WATCH:

“If I was Fani Willis, I wouldn’t still be pursuing that case. When you have President Biden welcoming Trump back to the White House, taking pics with him, smiling, offering assistance for him in the peaceful transition — which I’m all for, by the way — my thing is, what’s the point of Fani sticking her neck out there to continue pursuing him?” Charlamagne asked. “Why go through all of that? Because you know there’s going to be retaliation.”

“You know you’re putting your well-being in jeopardy by pursuing that case. Nobody’s going to have your back,” he continued. “If nobody else is willing to do it, why should she? Isn’t — Jack Smith is talking about he’s going to drop his stuff so it’s like, why? Man, protect your peace, Fani Willis.”

Charlemagne also suggested that Democratic Attorney General Letitia James of New York should stop pursuing Trump in light of her commitment to keep targeting him in court despite his election victory.

The Georgia Court of Appeals placed Willis’ case on hold in June over a pending case to determine whether to disqualify her over an alleged undisclosed relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, which derailed the case in January.

Willis answered a query from Atlanta News First regarding waiting until Trump is out of office again to proceed with the case by asserting she has “patience,” the outlet reported.

“That’s what age teaches you is patience. If someone has an indictment in this office, no matter who they are, we continue to pursue those charges,” she said. “I’m here for eight more years, is my plan. So if that’s what it takes for us to get justice in some cases, we come to work every day, we’ll come to work and look for justice.”

Charlamagne on Thursday expressed confusion about Biden hosting Trump at the White House, questioning how the president could completely change his stance on Trump after accusing him of threatening American democracy.

“I’m just trying to figure out, how do you go from, ‘He’s an existential threat to democracy’ to ‘Welcome back?’” he asked.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!