Congressional committees already have determined that the FBI “improperly interfered in presidential elections in coordination with social media companies,” and now U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, chief of the Judiciary Committee, wants to know what the bureau still is doing to monitor Americans’ social media posts in order to “censor lawful speech.”

Jordan has dispatched a letter to the FBI’s Christopher Wray, instructing the FBI to provide a “briefing” on the work of the bureau’s Foreign Influence Task Force to use “software” and other means to violate “the civil liberties of citizens of the United States.”

Jordan explained the committee already has heard testimony that under Wray’s leadership, the FBI “played a key role in prebunking a true story concerning the Biden family’s influence peddling ahead of the 2020 presidential election. We have also learned that the FITF continues to coordinate efforts with social media companies leading up to the 2024 election to monitor and flag social media posts, by both American citizens and foreign actors, ‘indicative of potential criminal conduct,'” Jordan wrote.

That testimony, coming from an analyst, explained the FBI then uses the name and content of the posting to insist that social media companies censor it.

“Although the analyst testified that the FBI uses this tool to pursue ‘criminal conduct,’ when questioned about the nature of the software tool and the scope of the FBI’s use of it, agency counsel repeatedly prevented the analyst from fully answering the committee’s questions. Therefore, we write to obtain additional information in order to understand whether the FBI has or could use this software tool to censor or infringe upon lawful speech, particularly Americans’ political speech.”

A report from Just the News noted the briefing is requested before a Nov. 26 deadline.

The Biden influence operations long have been a massive scandal that reportedly netted the family members millions of dollars, but has yet to be fully explored or explained.

Apparently it was that family members, specifically Hunter Biden, would be paid for their ability to interact with the then-vice president regarding various U.S. policies and actions.

In fact, one of the controversies involved Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company, paying Hunter Biden $1 million a year to be on its board, even though he had no expertise in the industry.

One issue was that Burisma was under investigation in Ukraine at the time for corruption. Joe Biden, on a trip there, threatened Ukraine with the loss of American aid if they did not fire the prosecutor immediately.

They did, and he returned to the United States to brag about his influence.

Congress earlier reported the deals apparently netted the Biden family tens of millions of dollars.