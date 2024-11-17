The FBI is seeking help from the public in identifying the person who is alleged to have vandalized a pregnancy center in Alaska last month.

According to the FBI’s Anchorage Field Office, an individual vandalized the HeartReach Center at 865 South Seward Meridian Parkway in Wasilla on October 20 at about 12:20 a.m. The person appears to have spray painted approximately 10 Nazi symbols on the building and potentially attempted to cause harm by distributing nails through the parking lot.

“(T)he individual approached the HeartReach Center and spray-painted approximately 10 swastika symbols on the building and dropped nails in the parking lot,” FBI officials said in the statement.

The individual was caught on security cameras wearing a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt over a black hooded sweatshirt, along with a light-colored face covering.

FBI spokesperson Chloe Martin said the bureau is investigating the incident as a potential violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. Currently, 11 pro-life activists are in federal prison for violating FACE while countless pro-abortion advocates who have vandalized pregnancy centers like HeartReach have not faced prosecution.

Attorney General Merrick Garland testified that the abortion advocates that have attacked pregnancy centers and pro-life organizations since shortly before the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022 have largely gotten away with those attacks because they have carried them out in the dark, just as this individual did in Wasilla.

“There are many more prosecutions with respect to the blocking of the abortion centers, but that is generally because they are those actions are taken with photography at the time during the daylight and seeing the person who did it is quite easy. Those who are attacking the pregnancy resources centers, which is a hard thing to do, are doing this at night in the dark,” Garland told the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2023.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has testified before Congress, stating that the vast majority of violence and vandalism that escalated after the leak of a draft of the Supreme Court Dobbs opinion in May 2022 has been committed by pro-abortion individuals against pro-life groups and churches.

HeartReach Center offers support to parents facing an unplanned pregnancy with “life-affirming information” on abortion, adoption, and parenting. It does not commit abortions or refer for abortions.

The FBI released images of the suspect and is asking anyone with information to call the field office at (907) 276-4441 or to submit tips here.

[Editor’s note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

