U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has moved quickly to resolve a fast-developing war in Congress over one of the key agenda points of the outgoing Joe Biden-Kamala Harris regime: Transgenderism.

It seems Delaware voters elected Tim McBride, who now styles himself as a woman and calls himself Sarah.

He will join Congress in a few weeks, prompting women in the House already to announce they would not tolerate a male using the restroom, locker room and other sex-specific facilities alongside them.

That prompted a death threat against at least one member of Congress. But Johnson moved quickly.

On Wednesday, he issued a statement, “All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings – such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms – are reserved for individuals of that biological sex.

“It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol. Women deserve women’s only spaces.”

It was U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who led the campaign against men in women’s restrooms, introducing a resolution that would bar males from those locations.

Leftists promptly turned berserker, and they responded with a specific threat: “Congresswoman Nancy Mace, I hope that one day I do find you in that women’s bathroom and I grab your ratty looking f***ing hair and drag your face down to the floor while I repeatedly bash and until the blood’s everywhere and you’re dead.”

A report in the Hill noted the speaker has “general control” of facilities in the house, and that gives him authority to issue such guidance.

The Gateway Pundit said, “The woke left has lost this round, and McBride will no longer be able to invade the ladies’ restroom as he has on various other occasions.”

Mace’s response appeared on social media:

Mace explained her reasons: “I’m a victim of abuse myself. I’m a rape survivor. I have PTSD from the abuse I’ve suffered at the hands of a man, and I know how vulnerable women and girls are in private spaces.”

She also warned her agenda to protect women will not stop inside the Capitol walls.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat, insisted on calling McBride, a him, “her,” and complained that the GOP majority in the House was opening its work by “bullying” a member.

WND had reported when the issue developed that Mace said McBride is “a biological man trying to force himself into women’s spaces, and I’m not going to tolerate.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said, “There’s a man pretending to be a woman coming to Congress in January who expects to use the same restrooms as little girls visiting the Capitol. I consider it assault for a man to charge into places that are designated specifically for women. Restrooms are a place where women are vulnerable. It’s mentally ill for a man to think he should be allowed there.”

Transgenderism repeatedly has taken the headlines since the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration made it one of the top priorities for American government, which now has imposed even on the world stage its ideological campaign.

The Washington Examiner reported at least one Democrat lawmaker turned vulgar over the problem.

“I just don’t understand why bathrooms are top of mind for [Mace],” Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., said. “But she wants to think about where a future member is gonna p— and s—* like I don’t — I don’t understand.”

The social behavior campaign by the Democrats was front and center during the 2024 election, a landslide won by President-elect Donald Trump and Republican majorities in the U.S. Senate and House.