Most Americans have a heart that yearns for a leaner, more efficient government, one that obeys the Constitution and practices fiscal honesty. For the last six decades, no figure has been more iconic and relentless in this pursuit than former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul. With excitement surrounding Donald Trump’s recent announcement of a “Manhattan Project” Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, there is no more sincere catalyst to make the necessary cuts than Ron Paul. The legendary Dr. No should be brought to the table to make DOGE’s leadership complete.

Proof of X’s media ascendancy, I recently sat down with Ron Paul, on Oct. 31, where I posed a pivotal question no one had yet asked: Would he be willing to assist Elon Musk in cutting federal spending if asked? He said he would as long as it was not an official government position. My question was not just a hypothetical; it was a call to action, one that was met with an enthusiastic, viral public response. Following this interview, Elon Musk, known for his disruptive innovations, publicly embraced the idea, signaling a potential paradigm shift in how fiscal policy could be approached.

The excitement around this potential collaboration was and is palpable, especially among the millions of diehard fans of Ron Paul, libertarians and low-propensity young voters. This enthusiasm played a crucial role in mobilizing voters, particularly those who typically stay on the sidelines, to support Donald Trump in the recent election. The idea of Ron Paul’s influence in a Trump administration, particularly in an advisory role to the DOGE project, aimed at slashing wasteful government spending, is not just appealing – it’s necessary.

Dr. Paul brings to the table a gold standard of commitment to truth and fiscal conservatism. His lifelong advocacy for reducing government, based on constitutional and natural law principles, makes him uniquely qualified. No one has more credibility on trying to help America avoid financial ruin than Ron Paul, whose warnings and efforts date back to the 1970s.

Ron Paul has expressed he does not desire an active role in governance – a perk for DOGE’s announced non-governmental status. Still, his physical presence and daily involvement is not necessary. He could easily send people to represent his ideals and priorities within the DOGE project. This role would not be about wielding power but about guiding policy with unwavering principles.

The first target for cuts, according to Paul’s philosophy, would not be the welfare programs that support the poor, contrary to what many might assume. Instead, Paul’s stated priority would be eliminating corporate welfare and vast, crony-captured military spending. These areas represent not just fiscal waste but a betrayal of American values and resources. The U.S. has been too embroiled in the costly web of international policing, proxy wars and regime change operations that neither serve the national interest nor protect our children from bankruptcy. With the America First mandate voters gave Trump, he must deliver historic downsizing at home and abroad. If not, catastrophe awaits.

As VP-elect J.D. Vance recently said, Ron Paul’s insights into the Federal Reserve are invaluable. His crusade against this unlawful institution and its pillaging of the poor and middle class through malinvestment and inflation is essential to heed. For Trump and Musk, who might soon face an existential confrontation with the Federal Reserve, having Ron Paul’s perspective could be critical. His understanding of monetary policy could guide them in making decisions that could redefine America’s economic landscape.

The DOGE story writes itself. Ron Paul’s interactions extend beyond just Musk. He has also spoken with Ramaswamy, another figure who shares many of Paul’s values and actively courted his supporters on the campaign trail. This connection further underscores the importance of having Paul’s advice at the table all the way to our nation’s 250th birthday, ensuring that the premiere voice of fiscal conservatism and liberty is not just heard but is influential.

The narrative that America needs to drastically cut government waste isn’t new, but the approach with DOGE and Ron Paul’s involvement brings a fresh, potentially transformative perspective. It’s not merely about cutting costs but about aligning government actions with the founders’ principles of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Thomas Jefferson warned of a central bank. John Quincy Adams echoed George Washington’s sentiment in saying, “America goes not abroad in search of monsters to destroy.” Trump’s personal hero Andrew Jackson said killing the nation’s second central bank was his greatest achievement. The echoes of the founders with Ron Paul are endless. Following Dr. Paul’s advice will give Trump the opportunity to invite the Founding Fathers back into the nation’s decision making.

To truly harness the potential of DOGE to hunt down and eliminate taxpayer abuse, America needs Congressman Paul’s principled approach. His legacy isn’t just in his past actions but seeing that the arc of history vindicates the enduring ideas he represents – crucial for anyone looking to restore America’s financial sanity and moral compass. If America is to win the 21st century, it must look to figures like Ron Paul, not for nostalgia, but for the timeless wisdom and unyielding principles he follows. Without his influence, the DOGE hunt against waste might lack the teeth it needs to truly bite.