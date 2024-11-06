Franklin Graham, son of the legendary Christian evangelist Billy Graham and chief of the worldwide ministry Samaritan’s Purse, one of the largest charities on the globe, has compiled a long list of “winners” from the 2024 presidential election in America.

None of them has a “D” or “R” attached. They’re ordinary Americans, American institutions, industries and constitutionally protected rights.

The new President-elect is Donald Trump, the 45th president of the U.S. who now in January is to become the 47th president.

But Graham, never hesitant to comment on such issues when politics begin to infringe on the religious rights of Americans, said there were a lot of other winners:

It’s a win for the family. It’s a win for the economy. It’s a win for millions of unborn children. It’s a win for freedom of speech. It’s a win for religious liberty. It’s a win for law and order. It’s a win for American manufacturing. It’s a win for coal miners. It’s a win for farmers. It’s a win for the oil and gas industry. It’s a win for national security. It’s a win against bureaucracy and government regulators. It’s a win for freedom-loving people everywhere, not just here in America, but around the world.

On social media, he explained, “I thank God that Donald J. Trump won this election! This win is historic in many ways. Millions and millions of people were praying, and I believe God heard their prayers.”

Just hours before the polls closed, he warned, “I voted today—in the most important election in the history of our nation. America is under attack by an immoral, anti-God agenda that would like to change our country foundationally forever. The choice is clear, and you are responsible for how you vote.”

In fact, the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris agenda, which would have been pushed further and further by a Harris administration, has made promoting abortion worldwide and transgenderism in formal government policy and action primary goals.

Further, the administration has attacked the rights of Christians, trying to force Christian doctors and pharmacists to become part of the nation’s lucrative abortion industry, trying to force Christian companies and Christian taxpayers to pay for abortion and transgenderism.

Byproducts of the Democrat duo’s agenda have included 20% plus inflation, the multitude of problems from having a wide-open southern border, the instability that has developed around the globe by having a weak American leadership, and more.

Graham’s list suggested references to Trump’s pledge to restore American greatness, build its economy back, abandon the Biden-Harris abortion goals, discontinue using lawfare and federal bureaucracy weaponization against political enemies, and a return to the principles of constitutional rights.