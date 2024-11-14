Democrats have been left reeling by a long list of names that President-elect Donald Trump has announced he will nominate for key posts: Elon Musk to address government efficiency, Pete Hegseth for Defense, Tulsi Gabbard as director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe for CIA, Mike Huckabee for Ambassador to Israel, Marco Rubio as secretary of State, Tom Homan as Border Czar, Lee Zeldin at the EPA, Elise Stefanik to the United Nations.

But there’s one nominee who has not only alarmed Democrats but raised eyebrows – and concerns – from Republicans and other conservatives.

Matt Gaetz, for attorney general.

Hair-pulling outrage from the left was expected and appeared immediately:

If you weren’t already thrilled by the Gaetz AG appointment, Swalwell is clearly terrified.

But groups like Liberty Counsel, which has been on the cutting edge of a long list of legal fights for conservatives and Christians, openly doubted the pick.

It issued a statement describing Gaetz as “neither morally nor professionally qualified” for the position.

It pointed out he has three years or less experience in the practice of law, “hardly enough to serve as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer.” Then is cited suspicions that have clouded Gaetz for months already as the House Ethics committee reviewed claims against him concerning sex and drug activities.

In fact, he resigned from Congress as soon as his nomination was announced, “ending the Ethics probe into his sex parties that includes allegations of paying an underage girl for sex.”

And his “close association with former Seminole Country Tax Collector, Joel Greenburg, adds to these serious allegations,” the statement said. “Greenburg is now serving time in prison for using his position for illegal gain and arranging sex parties for his friends, including Gaetz.”

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver stated, “President-elect Donald Trump has quickly named many good choices to serve in his cabinet. But Matt Gaetz is not one of them. The nomination of Matt Gaetz as attorney general is shocking and disappointing to those who have followed this man and the lurid scandals and serious allegations of sex parties and drugs during his tenure in the U.S. Congress. The resignation of Gaetz immediately after his name surfaced for attorney general is inexplicable except for the fact this resignation now ends the U.S. House Ethics probe. Obviously, Gaetz does not want America to know the result of the Ethics investigation. Matt Gaetz has neither the experience nor the moral character to serve as the highest law enforcement officer of the United States of America. Gaetz should do President Trump and all of America a favor and withdraw his name from consideration. This will save him considerable embarrassment. America deserves better.”

Fox News reported that one Republican senator, “granted anonymity to speak freely,” confirmed, “He will never get confirmed.”

Gaetz had expressed, on social media, he considered it an honor to serve as attorney general, but did not address GOP concerns.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told reporters, “I think we have to consider any nominee by the president seriously, but we also have a constitutional responsibility.”

Ethics committee chair Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., confirmed that Gaetz’s resignation means his committee now “has no jurisdiction.”

“He’s under investigation by the House Committee on Ethics,” Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, noted. “Obviously, the president has the right to nominate whomever he wishes, but this is why the background checks that are done by the FBI and the advice and consent process in the Senate, and public hearings are also important.”

Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford said Gaetz “will go through the nomination process just like everyone else.”

“Due diligence” is what Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said will be applied by the Senate to the nomination.

The Daily Caller News Foundation noted CNN political commentator Scott Jennings said Trump “is feeling his power” with the appointment.

Trump’s announcement said Gaetz would “end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations, and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department.”

Jennings explained, “It is apparent to me that Trump is in a decisive mood and is not someone who’s interested in picking things that he would consider to be watered down.”

The foundation also reported Democrats are claiming that Gaetz would make the DOJ an arm of the White House, “designed to prosecute Trump’s political enemies.”

Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy called Gaetz unqualified.

“Matt Gaetz is being nominated for one reason and one reason only. Because he will implement Donald Trump‘s transition of the Department of Justice from an agency that stands up for all of us to an agency that is simply an arm of the White House designed to persecute and prosecute Trump’s political enemies,” Murphy said.

Vice President-elect JD Vance took that argument and turned it around against Joe Biden’s AG, Merrick Garland.

The Gateway Pundit noted that 20 Republican senators actually voted to confirm “lawless radical Merrick Garland.”

But at least two of those, the report said, now have indicated they cannot support Gaetz.

“RINO Senators Murkowski and Collins, who shamefully supported Merrick Garland in 2021, now claim they won’t vote for Matt Gaetz,” the report said.

“Garland oversaw the historic legal assaults on former President Donald Trump and his supporters. Garland and Joe Biden also approved the unprecedented raid on President Trump’s home in August 2022.”

Some GOP senators were open to listening:

Sen. Lindsey Graham appears open to Matt Gaetz as Attorney General. “Trump won the election, he deserves a chance to pick his cabinet. I am predisposed to allow him to do that. I think Matt Gaetz is very bright. I think he’s qualified.”pic.twitter.com/boEYjtYzWy — The American Conservative (@amconmag) November 14, 2024

