(FOX NEWS) — Chuck Woolery, former game show host of “Wheel of Fortune,” “Love Connection” and “Scrabble,” has died at the age of 83.

It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother @chuckwoolery has just passed away. Life will not be the same without him,RIP brother pic.twitter.com/OVPgG195RX — Dr. Mark Young (@MarkYoungTruth) November 24, 2024

Woolery died at his home in Texas in the presence of his wife, Kristen, his friend and podcast co-host Mark Young told the Associated Press. Along with his wife, Woolery is survived by his sons Michael and Sean and his daughter Melissa.

Very TRUE and very POWERFUL words. R.I.P. – Chuck Woolery pic.twitter.com/cj6p9qNQUi — DK (@1Nicdar) November 24, 2024

“Chuck Woolery was without doubt the Real Deal. Our 7 years as the original host and hostess on Wheel of Fortune were like magic,” Susan Stafford, who was Chuck Woolery’s co-host on “Wheel of Fortune,” said in a statement to Fox News.