Former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan, Tuesday on Fox News, called out Democratic mayors who have labeled President-elect Donald Trump’s mass deportation operation “cruel,” and he warned of the repercussions they could face if they attempt to block the plan.

Following Trump’s election win, the former president announced Homan as his new “border czar,” saying that the former ICE director would “be in charge of all deportations of illegal aliens back to their country of origin.” On “The Ingraham Angle,” Fox News’ Laura Ingraham played a clip of Democratic Tucson Mayor Regina Romero stating that she is “unwavering” in her commitment to “protecting and serving Tucsonans,” calling the deportation plans “cruel and immoral.”

“Well, first of all, what’s cruel about it? We have a massive illegal immigration flow on the border, historic flows that overwhelm the Border Patrol, sex trafficking up 600%, 250,000 dead Americans from Fentanyl. We got a record number of known suspected terrorists and people on the terrorist watch lists crossing the border,” Homan said. “We got children dying on the border every day. We got women being sexually assaulted by the cartels every day. Someone’s going to die on the border tonight. Women are being raped on the border tonight.”

“So what’s cruel about securing that border and saving lives, first of all? But I’ll give her the same warning I’m giving the rest of the sanctuary city mayors and the governors. You can not help us. That’s fine. You should get the hell out of the way. We’re going to do the job,” Homan added.

Homan went on to say that Trump has promised Americans that his first priorities will address public and national security threats, warning Democratic officials not to get in the way of the federal government.

WATCH:



“President Trump has said public safety threats and national security threats will be the priority right out of the gate. I can’t believe there’s any elected official that doesn’t want public safety threats out of their communities. Their number one responsibility is protecting the communities. So if they’re not going to do it, we’ll do it for them,” Homan said. “You can not help, but don’t impede us and don’t not knowingly harbor and conceal an illegal alien from ICE, because that is a felony.”

“We got one hell of an attorney general coming in, Pam Bondi. I think she will read that statute the same way I do it. I’m not a lawyer, but I can read. We’re going to have consequences of people who violate the law and try to prevent us from doing our job,” Homan said.

In addition to Romero’s warning to Trump, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston vowed Thursday to resist the president’s plans, claiming that the city’s police and residents will push back. Others, like the Los Angeles City Council, approved an ordinance on Nov. 19 declaring the city a “sanctuary city,” preventing the use of local resources for immigration enforcement and prohibiting city agencies from sharing information to federal authorities about illegal immigrants.

Despite the pushback, Trump confirmed on Nov. 18 that he plans to declare a national emergency, using military assets to assist in his deportation operation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].