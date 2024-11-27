Several anti-Israel groups are planning to interrupt holiday travel and Black Friday shopping in a series of protests aimed toward “global escalation.”

A coalition of groups has planned over 50 events taking place from Nov. 27-29 in major cities across the U.S., Europe and Australia with the intention of disrupting “business as usual,” according to the coalition’s website titled “global escalation.” The action list includes coordinated strikes, protests and boycotts.

“From Wednesday 27th to Friday 29th November, the Global Escalation will bring together people and movements around the world to step up the collective resistance by going on strike, refusing to shop and by taking direct action,” the website’s “call to action” reads. “It will be the first of a series of blows that will force change.”

Some events intend to prevent shoppers from purchasing from vendors the group declares are “complicit in genocide” in hopes of “depressing the economy during the whole holiday season,” the website states. Other events call for workers and students to stage walkouts and strike “in solidarity with Palestinians” and protest of “Israeli weapons’ industries.”

“The forces of global capital and institutions of western power have thrown their entire weight in the service of the Israeli war machine, getting away with levels of brutality that none of us have witnessed before,” Global Escalation’s website states. “New precedents of colonial violence are being established, along with new ways of retaliating against anyone fighting the injustices that plague our world.”

A car caravan in South Carolina on Nov. 29 plans to interrupt traffic and clog “the central arteries of Charleston,” the event description says.

New York City, Boise, Idaho, Denver, Colorado, Omaha, Nebraska and several cities across California are some of the areas expected to be hit by protests, according to the website. There are also events planned in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Spain, Japan, Canada and Italy, among others.

Anti-Israel protesters have led a multitude of disruptions since Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7 2023 attack on Israel, blocking traffic on more than one occasion in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. Demonstrations on college campuses across the country have ended in hundreds of arrests after countless violent and destructive scenes unfolded.

