A new report has detailed how the Globalist-led United Nations has been preparing itself for the eventual return of President-elect Donald Trump to the White House in January, 2025.

According to Reuters, an anonymous senior Asian diplomat told the news outlet there has been some “trepidation” within the 193-member international organization, founded in 1945 in the wake of World War II.

“There is also some hope that a transactional administration will engage the U.N. on some areas even if it were to defund some dossiers. After all, what bigger and better global stage is there than the United Nations?” the anonymous source told Reuters.

The report goes on to note an absence of the U.S. from the U.N. could pave the way for China to have even more influence in global politics. Another top concern is funding may be dramatically cut once Trump takes office again.

In 2018, during Trump’s first term, his administration choked off over $25 million in funding to the U.N, including more than $7 million to cover costs for the U.N. Human Right Council.

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement Wednesday he was ready to work with the incoming administration, and congratulated Trump on his win, according to Barron’s.

“Cooperation between the United States and the United Nations is an essential pillar of international relations. … The United Nations stands ready to work constructively with the incoming administration to address the dramatic challenges our world is facing,” Guterres said.

According to Fox News, American taxpayers pay at least one-third of the U.N.’s yearly budget, increasing under President Joe Biden from $11.6 billion in 2020, to $18.1 billion in 2022. The U.S. pays three times as much as Germany, who pays around $6.8 billion a year, while Japan contributes $2.7 billion.

Hugh Dugan, a member of the U.S. delegation to the U.N., told Fox News the U.N. will have to undergo a recalibration, because they haven’t had to be as concerned about accountability during the Biden administration years. Adding to the U.N.’s worries is Trump’s veto power over its next secretary general candidate, with the election being held in 2026.

“They will have to recalibrate now very much again in the Trump administration that will, I believe, be much more attentive, engaged and monitoring of the U.N. … There are teams there that have been sleepwalking the last few years without U.S. pressure on accountability, efficiency and effectiveness,” Dugan said.

Further to that, other Globalist organizations and figureheads, like World Economic Forum’s Yuval Harari, have voiced concerns over a Trump victory. Harari said during an interview with the Global Economic Forum a day before the 2024 presidential election, that a win for Trump would be a “death blow” to the new global order.

“If it happens, it is likely to be the kind of… death blow, to what remains of the global order,” Harari said, adding Trump has often openly said he wants nationalism over globalism.

“Many of these politicians; they present a false dichotomy, a false binary vision of the world, as if you have to choose between patriotism and globalism, between being loyal to your nation, and being loyal to some kind of, I don’t know, global government.”

“If Trump becomes President again in 2024 … it will be the final death blow…to what remains of the global order.” – Yuval Harari It sounds like the global order is afraid of what Trump is capable of. The question is, why? Share your thoughts!#WEFAgenda2030 #WEF

—… pic.twitter.com/r9d0Iit4vq — GlobalEconomicForum (@_globaleconomic) November 4, 2024

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, allied capitals are concerned after Trump made it clear he would not be providing any protection to any delinquent members of NATO.

Because European members have done little to expand their own defense, they are highly dependent on American taxpayer dollars for protection. Bruno Tertrais, deputy director of the Foundation for Strategic Research, a think tank for the French government, told WSJ NATO could end up paralyzed without Trump.

“If this is not the jolt that Europe needed to get its act together, I don’t know what could be one. Absent U.S. leadership, NATO could be paralyzed,” Tertrais said.