Want to hear something that may be music to your ears, especially if you were delighted by the Nov. 5 national election?

“Anxious gloom grips much of the District.”

That was the take of Washington Post staff writer Kyle Swensen in a feature article last Wednesday about a place called Kraken.

It’s a rage room where clients pay $29.99 to use crowbars, wrenches and baseball bats to smash things for 15 minutes of “stress relief.”

One client placed five dinner plates on the floor, each with a letter on it, spelling out “TRUMP.”

As the Post reported, “The plates were soon rubble.”

“I feel better,” said the client, a Kamala Harris supporter from Howard University.

Well, join the club. I have felt a whole lot better since Nov. 5, and even more so now that the GOP has recaptured the House of Representatives in addition to the Senate and White House.

Confining the violence to a paid bashing session is far better than the riots that were anticipated in many places.

Downtown businesses in the District of Columbia, which voted 92% for Ms. Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, had boarded up their storefronts, as had businesses in other major cities.

Apparently, the sheer size of the Donald Trump/J.D. Vance victory, which included the popular vote, tempered the hotheads, at least for now.

In January, feminists will be out in force again in Washington in their unique haberdashery, marching against the new administration because it’s not dedicated to killing unborn babies and castrating boys.

But we should in the meantime enjoy the holidays and celebrate the things that matter most.

And, because of Mr. Trump’s triumph, a number of good things will be happening.

In no particular order:

– The Pentagon will once again be under the control of a defense secretary who thinks the armed forces are there to protect the United States, not to hold drag queen shows and subject hapless soldiers to DEI nonsense.

– The southern border will once again be closed except for legal immigration. People here illegally, beginning with tens of thousands of criminals, will be deported.

– The U.S. auto industry will be freed from the climate hysteria extremists at the EPA who issued emissions rules designed to force all Americans into unwanted electric vehicles.

This is good news especially for Ford Motor Company, which has lost more than $5 billion trying to meet government dictates. Electric cars and trucks piled up at dealers’ lots while EPA bureaucrats insisted that dealers sell an electric vehicle for every purchase of a gas-powered vehicle.

Maybe the dealers should have thrown in an electric car as a bonus for customers who bought gas-powered cars. This would make great sense under the Democrats’ version of economics.

– The Department of Education will be put on notice that it may be short-lived. At the least, it will have to stop inflicting the LGBTQ lifestyle on kids, including transgender insanity, a calamitous social contagion with no biological basis.

Washington’s educrats also will have to stop recommending anti-American history lessons and anti-free-market, pro-socialist economics. School districts that insist on continuing to miseducate kids should lose federal funding.

– The dynamic duo of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are heading up a new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – outside of government, which is important. They plan to forge ways to cut down the federal bureaucracy by eliminating waste, obsolete programs and duplication.

– House and Senate committees will continue exposing how the FBI, CIA, NSA and other agencies were transformed by the Obama/Biden/Harris regime into instruments of political suppression. This, time, Mr. Trump will clean house, especially at the FBI, whose armed agents raided his Florida home.

– The 51 “national security experts” who sent the patently false letter just before the 2020 election that implied Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell was Russian misinformation will probably lose their security clearances. That’s the least that should happen to them, legally speaking, for their disgraceful behavior.

Former CIA Director John Brennan, who signed the letter along with former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and Leon Panetta, a former CIA director and secretary of Defense, recently denied that the letter constituted a lie.

It was just “a yellow flag,” he said. That’s Democrat-speak. To paraphrase the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid after he was caught lying about Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s tax status, “It worked, didn’t it?”

– The new Congress will pass laws enhancing election integrity to counter the many ways that Democrats loosened voting rules during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voter ID and citizenship laws will blossom. Registration rolls will be cleaned up.

– The 47thpresident will appoint judges who see the Constitution rightly as a limitation on government, not a blank check. This will help counter the many Clinton/Obama/Biden “living Constitution” judges who have turned the nation’s founding document into silly putty.

– Colleges will be put on notice that they will risk losing federal funds if they don’t protect Jewish students on campus from Hamas-backing mobs.

– January 6 defendants, some of whom are still being mistreated by the Biden/Harris Justice Department, will see justice done at last.

There’s much more, of course, but you get the idea.

Good things are happening.

You can tell by the uptick in business at the Kraken.

This column was first published at the Washington Times.