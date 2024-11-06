No conservative in America will be surprised by word that the ideological leftists at Google were electioneering for Kamala Harris on this 2024 Election Day.

Nor will they be surprised that the corporation was caught, as Republicans have a heightened sense of election fraud this time around. and are watching situations like this.

But they might be surprised that the company, long known for its Democrat and leftist advocacy, is trying to return to neutrality.

It is a report in the Federalist that revealed Google’s pick to promote one political party.

It happened when people asked where they could vote for President Donald Trump, Google would send them to “top stories” and eventually to the Trump campaign website.

“But users who searched ‘Where can I vote for Harris?’ were immediately shown a link provided by Democracy Works and Voting Information Project that allows voters to enter an address and be directed to their nearest polling location,” the Federalist report said.

Google appears to be interfering with the election by rigging search results. pic.twitter.com/LGgBdzWqR3 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) November 5, 2024

Google admitted that it was a problem, and claimed to have fixed it.

The company said the “blatant election interference” actually happened because of an “oopsie,” the report said.

It explained that its programming was corrupted because Harris is not just the name of the Democrat nominee this year, it’s also the name of a Texas county.

“Google users were previously directed to Democracy Works when seeking information on how to register to vote,” the report said. “Democracy Works bills itself as ‘non-partisan’ but is funded by ‘prominent left-of-center private foundations, such as the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Democracy Fund, and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation.'”

It’s not the first time Google’s anti-Trump agenda has appeared. Shortly after an assassin shot at Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, nicking his ear, typing into Google “assassination attempt on t…” produced results for “assassination attempt on Truman.”