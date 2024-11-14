(MODERNITY) – The Welsh government has been advised to create dog free spaces in outdoor public areas after an ‘anti-racist’ group asserted it is making black Africans ‘feel unsafe.’

The environmental group Climate Cymru BAME has issued a report instructing the government to create “dog-free areas in local green spaces” as part of an “anti-racist” drive to make the country more “inclusive”.

The advice was reinforced by another group, the North Wales Africa Society, which complained that “one black African female stated that she feels unsafe with the presence of dogs” during a focus group meeting.