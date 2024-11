(PRENSA LATINA) – Marcel Jean, president of the APM, emphasized the fact that a number of courts all over the country have been forced to close, under pressure from violence by armed gangs.

“This situation has paralyzed the judicial sector for more than three years,” Jean said, quoted by the Le National newspaper.

Many courts, including the peace courts in Delmas, Croix-des-Bouquets, and in the South and North regions, have been taken over by criminals, he said.