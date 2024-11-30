Who believes this?

Hakeem Jeffries claimed several Connecticut Democrats received bomb threats on Thanksgiving signed “MAGA.”

“Threats of violence against elected officials are unacceptable, unconscionable and have no place in a civilized society,” Hakeem Jeffries’ office said. “All perpetrators of political violence directed at any party must be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Politico reported:

The office of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries denounced Thanksgiving Day threats made against Democratic members of Congress that ranged from “detailed threats of a pipe bomb placed in mailboxes to swatting.” Each of the threats was “signed with ‘MAGA’ at the conclusion of the message,” the minority leader’s office said in a statement on Friday. Nearly all of the House and Senate Democrats from Connecticut were the targets of bomb threats at their homes on Thursday, including Sen. Chris Murphy and Reps. Jim Himes, Joe Courtney, John Larson, Jahana Hayes and Rosa DeLauro. Police did not find evidence of devices at the lawmakers’ residences, Jeffries’ office confirmed.

Hakeem Jeffries made the claim on Friday after Trump’s Cabinet nominees were actually threatened earlier this week.

Violent leftists targeted Trump’s Cabinet nominees with death threats, bomb threats and swatting on Wednesday.

“Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them. These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting.’ In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action,” Trump spox Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday morning.

With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us,” Leavitt added.

The threats against Trump’s Cabinet nominees come after the media and prominent Democrats like Bill Clinton have attacked Trump’s choices.

The Democrat-media complex has been attacking President Trump’s Cabinet picks because they support his America First agenda.

