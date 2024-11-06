‘History’s greatest comeback’: Israel’s Netanyahu and Herzog congratulate Trump

By David Brummer

(Courtesy Benjamin Netanyahu/X)

JERUSALEM – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his and his wife, Sara’s, congratulations to President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, on what looks like a successful reelection bid in Tuesday’s presidential race.

Netanyahu, who largely had a good working relationship with Trump when he was president between 2017-2021, despite some instances where the two countries’ interests did not align, called the 45th president’s reentry to the White House, “history’s greatest comeback.”

“Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” he posted on X.

Israel’s 11th President Isaac Herzog also congratulated Trump, calling the presumptive 47th U.S. president, “a true and dear friend of Israel, and a champion of peace and cooperation in our region.”

Official opposition leader Yair Lapid also extended his felicitations to Trump, remarking he had “time and again shown himself to be a true friend of Israel.”

