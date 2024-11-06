JERUSALEM – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his and his wife, Sara’s, congratulations to President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, on what looks like a successful reelection bid in Tuesday’s presidential race.

Netanyahu, who largely had a good working relationship with Trump when he was president between 2017-2021, despite some instances where the two countries’ interests did not align, called the 45th president’s reentry to the White House, “history’s greatest comeback.”

Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship,… pic.twitter.com/B54NSo2BMA — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 6, 2024

“Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America,” he posted on X.

Israel’s 11th President Isaac Herzog also congratulated Trump, calling the presumptive 47th U.S. president, “a true and dear friend of Israel, and a champion of peace and cooperation in our region.”

Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on your historic return to the White House. You are a true and dear friend of Israel, and a champion of peace and cooperation in our region. I look forward to working with you to strengthen the ironclad bond between our peoples, to… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) November 6, 2024

Official opposition leader Yair Lapid also extended his felicitations to Trump, remarking he had “time and again shown himself to be a true friend of Israel.”

Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your historic victory. You have shown yourself time and again to be a true friend of Israel. I know that with your leadership we will continue to strengthen and deepen the unique bond that exists between our two countries >> — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) November 6, 2024