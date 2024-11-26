The governor of New York has signed a measure that repeals a statutory ban on adultery in the state.

So, as legacy wire service AP documented, “Cheating on your spouse is no longer a crime…”

Cheating on your spouse is no longer a crime in New York, with the repeal of a little-known 1907 law https://t.co/JRWPhU838u — The Associated Press (@AP) November 23, 2024

It was Gov. Kathy Hochul who just days ago signed a plan repealing the original 1907 law that made adultery a criminal offense, a Class B misdemeanor that carried a punishment of up to 90 days in jail.

“These matters should clearly be handled by these individuals and not our criminal justice system. Let’s take this silly, outdated statute off the books, once and for all,” she said.

The Gateway Pundit documented that more than a dozen people have been charged under the statute in recent decades, but only five convicted.

State assembly member Charles Lavine proposed the repeal.