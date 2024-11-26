Holy cheat! Governor makes adultery LEGAL in major state

By Bob Unruh

(Photo by Ethan Robertson on Unsplash)

The governor of New York has signed a measure that repeals a statutory ban on adultery in the state.

So, as legacy wire service AP documented, “Cheating on your spouse is no longer a crime…”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It was Gov. Kathy Hochul who just days ago signed a plan repealing the original 1907 law that made adultery a criminal offense, a Class B misdemeanor that carried a punishment of up to 90 days in jail.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y. (Video screenshot)
Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y.

“These matters should clearly be handled by these individuals and not our criminal justice system. Let’s take this silly, outdated statute off the books, once and for all,” she said.

The Gateway Pundit documented that more than a dozen people have been charged under the statute in recent decades, but only five convicted.

State assembly member Charles Lavine proposed the repeal.

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


Crime and PunishmentThe StatesWND News Center

Leave a Comment