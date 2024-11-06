Sliding toward defeat in the late Tuesday and early Wednesday hours, Kamala Harris knocked off for the day, with a surrogate telling even her campaign staff and fans she wasn’t going to comment on the voters’ decision to send her packing at that time.

The fact she wouldn’t even contact now President-elect Donald Trump to concede was an indication of her rejection of the voters’ decision in the 2024 presidential race.

But she likely handled it better than America’s legacy media, which has been acting as an extension of the Democrats’ campaigns back to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

It was Elle Purnell, the elections editor at the Federalist, whose work also has appeared in Fox Business, Real Clear Politics and many other publications, who pointed out an “anonymous” television executive told NYMag, just days ago, “If half the country has decided that Trump is qualified to be president, that means they’re not reading any of this media, and we’ve lost this audience completely. A Trump victory means mainstream media is dead in its current form.”

Jeff Bezos reportedly recently ordered his Washington Post not to endorse Kamala Harris because he recognized a complete lack of trust on the part of the American population in legacy media, and he wanted to turn the corner on that fail. The Los Angeles Times also dropped plans for an endorsement.

In fact, legacy media outlets have, for years already, spouted Democrat Party talking points as if they were carefully researched and documented news items.

The industry was fully into Obama’s “fundamentally change” America agenda. It blindly repeated the “Russia, Russia, Russia” lies created by the Democrats during the 2016 election.

In 2020 it was so far into the Democrat Party it helped suppress accurate revelations about Biden family scandals detailed in Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop.

Then came Jan. 6, 2021, and, according to those outlets, those who participated in that riot, turned violent following a protest, made Trump “Hitler,” and “a dictator.” Even to this day there are Democrats and their supporters who claim that Trump is an “insurrectionist” for telling his supporters that day to protest “peacefully.”

Purnell’s analysis detailed how while Kamala lost, the “biggest loser is the corporate media industrial complex” in the 2024 results.

“Her media shills are nursing wounds that will take far longer to recover from,” she explained.

CNN’s Jake Tapper exclaimed “holy smokes” when he realized the depth of the Harris failure.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid now has started calling the entire state of Florida “fascist” for voting for Trump.

One CNN panel was “stunned into silence,” according to published reports, by the results.

One that network, contributor David Axelrod claimed “racism and sexism” played roles in Harris’ loss.

“In the early hours of Wednesday morning, legacy news networks were already sliding toward 2016 levels of melting down about the increasingly definite prospect of a presidential victory by Donald J. Trump. For them, Harris’ stinging defeat is personal — because it’s just as much a defeat for them as it is for her,” the analysis found.

“The corporate media industrial complex has spent Donald Trump’s entire political career trying to destroy him. Hand-in-hand with triple-letter government agencies and Democrats, they ran a hoax painting Trump as a Russian stooge based on ridiculous rumors commissioned by his opponent’s campaign in 2016. They continued to spread the lie for the duration of his presidency, awarding each other Pulitzers for it. And they’ve only ramped up their efforts since then.

“The problem they’re reckoning with tonight is this: those efforts didn’t work. They’re no longer able to control Americans by controlling their information intake, because their credibility is farther deep-sixed than the Clinton family’s enemies list.”

Purnell noted, “Since the last presidential election, the media have screeched incessantly about Trump ‘inciting an insurrection’ at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. They made documentaries comparing Trump to the Ku Klux Klan. They portrayed Trump as the ringleader of a terrorist attack and not as a president who gave a speech and urged his supporters to protest peacefully.”

The problem is, she said, that Americans “didn’t buy it.”

The media “made Trump out to be a “fascist” and compared him to “Hitler,” and “screeched” how his Madison Square Garden rally was in the “same venue that Nazi sympathizers once rented.”

Voters tossed that propaganda, too.

What Americans had seen was Trump govern for four years and turn over power to Joe Biden, and then the results of that regime’s leftism.

And, the analysis said, “They saw the media and their Big Tech allies religiously shut down true information and spread lies — about the virus’ origins, Democrats’ lockdowns, mask mandates, and forced vaccines, to name a few.”

She said, “And as the media kept screaming about Trump being a ‘threat,’ Americans saw him handing out french fries, swapping jokes and family anecdotes with their favorite podcasters, and talking about how much he loves America.”

Now, she said, the media’s “maniacal” attacks on Trump simply aren’t sticking.

The analysis also identified the core of the problem: “The legacy press isn’t planning on repentance. They don’t feel obligated to represent Americans; they feel entitled to control them. The loss of that control is making them apoplectic.”

Russia again attacked a US election. To help Trump. This should be a big deal. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) November 6, 2024

Rachel Maddow is mad that voters punished Kamala Harris for her sparking the inflation crisis: “Inflation is back to where it was!” Maddow apparently does not understand that inflation coming down does not mean that prices go down. pic.twitter.com/Z7dWWH3Wmx — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 6, 2024

MSNBC: The voters picked Trump. It is now up to the Deep State to stop him.pic.twitter.com/gL9noBuSHE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2024

The Race Lady at MSNBC needs a wellness check: “The second opportunity white women had” to save America and “change the way they interact with the patriarchy” but they “voted based on race rather than gender.” pic.twitter.com/PkltD3UokB — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 6, 2024