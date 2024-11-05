In the last few hours of the night before the 2024 presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris was caught on video staging a home visit to Pennsylvanian voters in Reading.

The clip shows Harris joining Pennsylvania canvassers to knock on the door of a potential voter, who appears to be a Harris supporter. While the exchange was pleasant, some viewers noted the exchange looked staged.

Kamala’s campaign is known for staging events. Kamala’s Reading, Pennsylvania home visit looks staged. If Kamala Harris wanted to be truthful with voters, she would knock on people’s doors and ask them if her illegal immigrants could stay at their homes.

pic.twitter.com/hCguwXxA1p — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) November 5, 2024

Actually, the whole thing was staged, after a second video surfaced showing Harris walking up to the porch where a family was standing outside, saying “Hi guys … sorry for the intrusion.”

After a short exchange with the family, Harris is heard saying, “Well, I want to door knock.”

From that point they all walk back to the door as photographers get repositioned.

Kamala’s “door knocking” in Pittsburgh involved her meeting supporters outside their home, then demanding they move to the doorway so the press could capture a fake door knock. Humiliating! pic.twitter.com/QZFcmwuMvZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2024

