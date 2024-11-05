‘Humiliating!’ WATCH deceptive Kamala get caught staging a visit to home of Pennsylvania voters

By Andrew Powell

(Video screenshot)

In the last few hours of the night before the 2024 presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris was caught on video staging a home visit to Pennsylvanian voters in Reading.

The clip shows Harris joining Pennsylvania canvassers to knock on the door of a potential voter, who appears to be a Harris supporter. While the exchange was pleasant, some viewers noted the exchange looked staged.

Actually, the whole thing was staged, after a second video surfaced showing Harris walking up to the porch where a family was standing outside, saying “Hi guys … sorry for the intrusion.”

After a short exchange with the family, Harris is heard saying, “Well, I want to door knock.”

From that point they all walk back to the door as photographers get repositioned.

Andrew Powell

Andrew Powell is a sports, politics and entertainment journalist and contributing writer for WND. Read more of Andrew Powell's articles here.


2024 ElectionPoliticsScandalsWND News Center

